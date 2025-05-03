Suzzy Pinamang, the Adventist SHS student who was shot in the eye by a schoolmate, is currently trending on social media

She has appealed to Shatta Wale in a viral video to come to her aid as she seeks medical treatment in her quest to regain her sight

Netizens who reacted to the video have encouraged the young girl, with many expressing optimism that she will receive the support she desperately needs

Suzzy Pinamang, a student of the Seventh-day Adventist Senior High School (SDA SHS), who has lost her sight after being shot in school, got many people emotional after a recent video of her surfaced online.

This comes after she called on award-winning Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale to come to her aid in her quest to regain her sight.

Suzzy Pinamang, who must be flown abroad to undergo eye surgery, made this request after Ghanaian actor Samuel Yaw Dabo visited her at home to make a donation to her.

"I am pleading with him to help me because I am suffering," Suzzy Pinamang said.

Yaw Dabo, on his part, called on Ghanaians, particularly with emphasis on female celebrities, to speak up on the issues so that Suzzy Pinamang gets the needed support to undergo immediate surgery abroad.

"Nana Aba Anamoah, Nana Ama McBrown, Nana Yaa Brefo, Delay please speak up and come to the aid of the girl so she gets the treatment she deserves.

"They should add their voices because women are suffering in Ghana, women are royals, Ghanaian women, please let’s rise, such a pretty young lady—we can’t let her eyes be damaged."

He lamented that if this unfortunate incident had happened to Suzzy while studying abroad, she would not have gone through the stress of finding people who would support her to get the needed treatment she deserves.

A video of Suzzy Pinamang recently went viral, where she was appealing to business mogul Ibrahim Mahama and Kennedy Agyapong to assist her financially to undergo eye surgery.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 10,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video here:

Reactions to Suzzy Pinamang's injury

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post commended Yaw Dabo for speaking on this issue.

@scattaweezi4725 commented:

"Shatta wale please this girl need your help."

@michaelnanafrimpong8154 indicated:

"Nyansa is not about height. Dabo God bless you. You 've done very well. The part you gave the money to the girl made me realised you are a biig man. Kudos!!"

@yvonnekoduah3291 stated:

"Such a beautiful young lady. Wishing her speedy recover."

@Mandemtv1920 wrote:

"Shatta Wale please this young lady needs your support and help."

Suzzy Pinamang's mother slams school authorities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of Suzzy Pinamang has singled out Adventist SHS for blame over what happened to her daughter.

Speaking in an interview lamented that ever since the incident, the school officials had not visited the injured student.

She also chided the school authorities for their negligence and demanded justice and intervention in the matter.

