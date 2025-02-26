The MP for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has reminisced about her past life, where she was a cadet officer

In a clear moment of nostalgia, the Accra-based MP shared an old photo of herself inspecting a parade as a cadet officer

Many who came across the video on social media thronged to the comment section to react to the old photo

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

An old photo of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings working as a cadet corps officer has resurfaced on social media.

The old photo was shared on the TikTok handle @hon.zanetor.rawlings, the purported official page of the MP, in a clear moment of nostalgia.

An old photo of Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as a cadet officer drops on social media. Photo credit: Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings, wearing her cadet uniform, looked serious as she inspected the parade.

The resurfaced photo appeared to have been taken many years ago when Agyeman-Rawlings was at the Achimota School pursuing her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The Klottey Korle MP is the daughter of the late former Ghanaian president, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, who was also a military officer.

Late President Rawlings ruled Ghana for 19 years, transitioning from a military ruler to a democratically elected leader.

Based on this background, it is not surprising that she joined the cadet corps in school and rose to become one of the leaders.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, a trained medical doctor, started her academic journey at the North Ridge Lyceum School and Achimota School for her basic education.

She later enrolled at the Wesley Girls' Senior High School for her secondary education before relocating abroad for her medical training at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings worked as a medical doctor in general practice for many years before contesting for the Klottey Korle seat on the Ticket of her late father's political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings addressing a public function she was recently invited to. Photo credit: Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' old photo sparks reactions

The photo shared by the social media handle in question sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens commenting on it.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@BHIM said:

"Daughter of the most feared and successful military ruler in the history of Ghana."

@Festus also said:

"WOW, that's the greatest daughter of the great King."

@Edem4lyf commented:

"I now see the reason why you are so exceptional, disciplined and committed in all your dealings. Ahua for you. #Reaching for the sky."

@kingjoe362 Joseph also commented:

"Daughter of junior Jesus who brought Democracy to his people."

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings power lifts in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the MP for Korle Klottey Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, channelled her late father's spirit in a stunning show of strength.

The eldest daughter of the first President under the 4th Republic of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings, lived up to her father's name by displaying her skills in powerlifting.

Dr Zanetor displayed her skills to the admiration of the crowd gathered to watch the sporting event.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh