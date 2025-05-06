A Ghanaian man has got people talking after he was not selected among the lucky winners for the US Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery

In a video, the man lamented that he was really optimistic about his chances of winning the US lottery

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the young man’s reaction

A young Ghanaian man has suffered a setback in his quest to relocate to the United States.

This comes after he realised that he was not selected among the lucky winners for the US Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery.

Ghanaian man cries out after not being selected for the DV lottery programme.

In a video, the young man, @sikawofie353 expressed regret that he was not successful in his quest to win the lottery.

He opened up about the challenges he faced during the application process, only to check the results and realise that he had failed to make the final cut.

Looking visibly sad, the man confessed that he was losing hope in his desire to live the American dream.

"The DV programme was not successful after all the suffering. Even trying to submit a passport picture was not easy. At the moment, all hope is lost. These people are wicked," he said, looking sad.

As proof, he shared his US Diversity Visa Lottery (DV Lottery) results, showing that he was not selected.

"Based on the information provided, the entry has not been selected for further processing for the Electronic Diversity Visa programme," the statement of the results read in part.

The US Department of State on Sunday, May 7, officially released the results of the DV-2026 Diversity Visa Lottery.

Persons who submitted entries can now check their status online using the Entrant Status Check portal.

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 1,000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaian man complains after he failed to make the final cut of the Diversity Lottery selection.

Data on DV Lottery

The Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery began in 1990 under the Immigration Act to promote immigration from underrepresented countries.

According to the U.S. Department of State, over 10 to 15 million people apply for the DV Lottery every year, with about 50,000 visas issued annually.

Ghana is among the top five African countries among the DV lottery winners

The others are Nigeria, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the Democratic Republic of Congo

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian lady denied US visa

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared diverse opinions.

AdwoA Blackie reacted:

“The system is still picking people, so if you check now, this is what you will see. You can keep checking from next month till October. If still not selected, then try again.”

Hafsa commented

“So all of you want to leave Ghana? Ohh”

17th October indicated:

“Chale, nothing spoil yet ooo. We go try 1 billion times!”

Yaw Darkwaa opined:

“Oh bro, make you no lose hope. You can make it in Ghana. If for nothing at all, look at Kwame Despite, efie ne fie.”

@.Bullgod added:

“I forgot my confirmation code. Try again!”

