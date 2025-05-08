Alexander Afenyo-Markin commissioned a new court complex at Gyengyenadze, Winneba, on Wednesday, May 8

The Member of Parliament fr Effutu Constituency, after commissioning the court, joined its first moot session

Videos of him arguing with young lawyers during the moot session while coaching them have surfaced on social media

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, on May 8, 2025, commissioned a new court complex at Gyengyenadze, Winneba.

The minority leader in Parliament arrived at the new court complex, where several dignitaries, including traditional leaders, had gathered for the launch ceremony.

The MP who has been in office since 2016 commended the traditional leaders for supporting him with the land for the project and several others he was working on for the constituency.

"They never took a dime. Whenever I introduce a project, they just rally behind me and give me the land. The land on which this court was built was not sold to me. Behind the court are yet-to-be-commissioned offices for the National Health Insurance and Social Welfare. That land was also not sold," Afenyo-Markin said in his address in Gyengyenadze.

Her Ladyship Mariam Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary, Justice of the Court of Appeal, was also present.

She commended the efforts of the MP and the constituency's efforts in facilitating the building of Winneba's new court.

She also charged the MP and traditional leaders to do more in helping their people get justice, as some cases had been filed as far back as 2008.

"The High Court Winneba is inundated with cases as people keep filing new cases. It has only one courtroom and, since February this year, has had to go the way of the shift system with the two judges assigned to the court so as to clear the backlog," Her Ladyship Mariam Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary established in her address.

Afenyo-Markin argues in Winneba's new court

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Afenyo-Markin and the Justice of the Court of Appeal joined the court's first moot session - a mock court proceeding where law students or legal professionals argue a hypothetical legal case.

The two were seated in the pews. However, the MP quickly joined the proceedings as the defence lawyer.

The MP was seen coaching some of his juniors at the bar during the session.

He successfully won his case to grant the accused bail, as the judge ordered the accused to be granted bail in the sum of 10k with two sureties, one of which must be a traditional leader.

The MP appeared a little unhappy about the judgment since he wanted softer bail conditions.

Afenyo-Markin criticises John Mahama's Supreme Court nominations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin had communicated the minority in Parliament's stance on the seven Supreme Court Judges nominated by John Dramani Mahama on April 30.

The minority leader condemned the decision and accused President Mahama of allegedly packing the Supreme Court with loyalists to do his bidding.

He tagged the decision as an attempt by the president, who has served twice in the highest office, to seek an unconstitutional third term.

