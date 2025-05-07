Genevieve Maafia Odeisi Ayebea Ayeh has made history as the first female president of the KAAF University Law Students Union (LSU)

She secured over 98% of valid votes cast in the 2025 elections after a previously cancelled bid in 2024

Genevieve, a seasoned student leader and banker, promises an inclusive, student-focused administration to drive change at the law school

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Genevieve Maafia Odeisi Ayebea Ayeh, a young Ghanaian woman, has been elected as the first female president of the KAAF University Law Students Union (LSU).

The young lady secured over 98 per cent of the total valid votes cast to defeat her opponent for the LSU presidency.

Genevieve Maafia Odeisi Ayebea Ayeh makes history at KAAF University as the first female president of the Law Students Union. Photo credit: Maafia Odeisi Ayebea/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

This remarkable achievement as the first female LSU president is a testament to Genevieve's unwavering determination to succeed in any endeavour she sets her eyes on.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Genevieve disclosed that she had previously run as a running mate in 2024, but the election was called off due to unresolved issues.

Unperturbed by the setback, she said she decided to run again in 2025 as a presidential aspirant, emerging victorious at the close of polls.

Genevieve said she had always been drawn to leadership and so when the opportunity came for her to contest the elections, she did not hesitate.

"I have always been drawn to leadership roles, and I see the Law Student Union President as a vital advocate for students. I believe I have the skills to effectively represent our interests to the faculty and administration, and to build consensus around important issues. I want to use this position to empower students and ensure that our voices are heard," she said.

Having been entrusted with the mandate as the LSU president of KAAF University, Genevieve said her administration will be inclusive, collaborating and seeking the input of the general student body.

"The student body can expect a collaborative and inclusive leadership style. I believe in working together to build a stronger law school community. I will actively seek input from all students, create opportunities for dialogue and engagement, and foster a sense of belonging for everyone. I will work to build consensus and find common ground on important issues. I will be a strong voice for students, working to improve resources and support. And I will always be looking for innovative ways to enhance the law school," she promised.

Maafia Odeisi Ayebea Ayeh works as an Investment and Insurance Banker GCB Bank PLC. Photo credit: Maafia Odeisi Ayebea/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Genevieve Maafia Odeisi Ayebea Ayeh's academic journey

Genevieve Maafia Odeisi Ayebea Ayeh is an alumnus of Accra Technical University (ATU), formerly Accra Polytechnic.

While at ATU, Genevieve contested and won the Miss Akwaaba pageantry in 2012.

In 2013, she was named the 3rd runner-up of the Face of Accra Polytechnic pageantry show.

Genevieve graduated from ATU with an HND in Accounting in 2015.

After ATU, Genevieve proceeded to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to read Business Administration (Accounting option).

Upon earning her first degree, the young woman applied to the KNUST graduate school to pursue a Master of Arts in Marketing Strategy.

With a passion to pursue law, Genevieve enrolled at the KAAF University Law School to begin her legal education journey, where she made history as the first female LSU president.

Genevieve's professional life and awards

Genevieve currently works as an Investment and Insurance Banker at Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) PLC.

Before joining GCB Bank PLC, she worked with Metropolitan Life Insurance as a Financial Advisor.

While at Metropolitan Life Insurance, Genevieve won several awards recognising her hard work and dedication to the company.

In the 2022/2023 financial years, she was crowned the Overall Best Female Financial Advisor and Best National Risk Advisor.

In that same year, she was named the National 1st Runner-up in the Financial Advisor category.

Aside from the awards, Genevieve also served as the President for Accra Zone One between August 2021 and April 2023.

She was also elected as the National Secretary of the Metropolitan Advisors Association (MAA).

GIMPA Law School elects Phyllis Marfoa Ayeh as the first female president. Photo credit: @marfoahh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Phyllis Marfoa Ayeh makes history at GIMPA

In related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Phyllis Marfoa Ayeh was elected the first female president of the GIMPA Law Students Association.

The University of Ghana graduate and Achimota School alumnus made history after in the highly competitive election.

The overly excited Ghanaian lady took to TikTok to celebrate the win, dedicating it to women who dare to lead.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh