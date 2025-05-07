Captain Smart has

Ghanaian media personality, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has opened up about his decision to cut ties with many people after his exit from Onua FM.

In a live broadcast on Monday, May 4, 2025, the renowned media broadcaster announced his exit from Media General.

He noted that he was taking a long break from his job at Onua TV/FM and was not sure when he was going to resume. He noted that he might not even return.

The ace broadcaster, who celebrated his birthday on May 5, 2025, announced that he would cut ties with a lot of people after his exit.

He admitted that one of his weaknesses is loving too much, and that the only thing that has truly hurt him in life is the depth of his love.

