Deborah Seyram Adablah was sentenced to Nsawam prison for 45 days on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The Accra High Court issued a bench warrant for her immediate arrest on May 5, 2025, on contempt charges

A video of Deborah Seyram Adablah disparaging the judges and the judicial system has emerged after she was jailed

Controversial social media personality Deborah Seyram Adablah, who went viral for her failed affair with a former bank CFO, Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako, was sentenced to Nsawam Prison for 45 days on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

She reported herself to the Ghana Police Service to serve the 45-day jail term after the Accra High Court issued a bench warrant for her immediate arrest on May 5, 2025.

The court's decision to order the socialite’s arrest followed the playing of two videos in open court, which appeared to show Adablah making disparaging remarks about the judge's handling of the case.

Following Deborah’s sentencing, one of the videos which was used as evidence to put her in jail has surfaced on social media. In the video, she was spotted at a salon getting her hair done as she shared her reaction to a judgment passed by Judges Olivia Obeng Owusu and John Bosco Nabarese.

She recounted how her legal team fought against the execution of an order to confiscate the car she had received from her former lover, Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako, at her old residence.

Deborah Seyram Adablah threw shade at the judges for ruling against the police returning the confiscated car to him. She threatened the Ghanaian judicial system over the judgments she disagreed with.

The video received mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with many calling for Deborah to be sentenced for a longer period than the 45-day jail term she received from the High Court.

Seyram Adablah’s lawsuit against her ex-lover

Deborah Seyram Adablah‘s latest legal troubles stemmed from a lawsuit she filed against her former boss and bank executive, Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako, with whom she was involved in a secret affair during her years as a National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel member in 2023.

The scandal from the lawsuit resulted in Mr Nimako being fired from his position by his employers, whose reputation was dragged through the mud.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff alleged that her former lover promised to buy her a car, pay for her accommodation for three years in a luxurious apartment, and provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000.

Deborah also alleged that Mr Ernest Nimako promised to marry her after divorcing his wife and offered her a huge sum of money to start a profitable business.

However, their secret affair deteriorated a year later when the former bank executive reclaimed his car gift and stopped paying the money he had allegedly agreed to provide for his lover’s accommodation.

On Tuesday, November 28, 2024, the court ruled in favour of Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako, stating that Seyram Adablah’s case lacked merit. The court also agreed that no substantive issue was raised by Deborah Seyram Adablah in her suit.

Watch the video below:

Deborah Seyram Adablah's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

abenatimapapabi commented:

"45 days is even too small for me."

anada_candyy said:

"Side chick with the audacity. Look at you."

tscomments wrote:

"It serves her right. She should have gotten 6 months, avuuu!"

biggest_laydie commented:

"They should have arrested the hairstylist too for letting her sit in her salon to insult the judge😂💔💔."

Counselor Lutterodt speaks on Seyram's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt shared his thoughts on Deborah Seyram Adablah's 45-day jail sentencing.

The counsellor disagreed with the judges' decision, stating that the jail term was not harsh enough for the controversial socialite.

Counsellor Lutterodt criticised Deborah Seyram Adablah for insulting the judges and called for her to serve a three-month jail term.

