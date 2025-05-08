Captain Smart shared an update on his future with Onua TV after announcing his break from his morning show on May 5, 2025

The veteran broadcaster shared that he was exhausted by his work and needed a break from the media scene to get some rest

Captain Smart added that he and Onua TV management were in discussions in the background to reach a decision on his role

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has shared a new update on his future with Media General after announcing his break from Onua TV.

Captain Smart shares a new update on his future with Onua TV after announcing his break on live television.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the veteran broadcaster spoke to his colleague journalist and fashion influencer, Akua Sarpomaa, as he made his first public appearance after his surprise announcement.

Addressing the questions about his future, Captain Smart, who appeared sad, shared that he was exhausted by his work and needed a break from the media scene to rest for a while.

When asked about a possible return to Onua TV, the media personality shared that he and the TV station's management were in discussions in the background to reach a decision. In a not-so-convincing tone, he noted that he would return.

Captain Smart announces break on live TV

Captain Smart's remarks about his future with Onua TV come days after he announced on his Onua Maakye show that he was taking a break from work on Monday, May 5, 2025.

The renowned media personality announced his break as he celebrated his birthday. He cast doubt on his future with the TV station, as he stated that he might not return during a long farewell speech.

Captain Smart speaks on set during a live broadcast of the Onua Morning Show.

Source: Facebook

The veteran broadcaster praised his colleagues and followers, who he claimed showed him immense support and made him successful throughout his years in the Ghanaian media space.

Captain Smart expressed gratitude to the Group Chief Executive of Media General Ghana, Beatrice Agyemang, and the company's lawyer, Sena Edekor.

Captain Smart's stint at Onua TV

Captain Smart joined Media General's Onua FM and Television on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was unveiled as the new radio host of Onua FM/TV's Morning Show on TV3's New Day show.

The ace broadcaster joined Onua barely a week after he resigned from Accra-based Angel FM, after he was suspended by his former employers for allegedly consistently slandering government officials, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Throughout his time at Media General, Captain Smart has faced multiple controversies, including numerous lawsuits from public officials, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Koku Anyidoho, former Adansi Asokwa MP K.T. Hammond, Bantama MP Francis Asenso-Boakye, and former Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta.

The video with the broadcaster's latest update is below:

Captain Smart's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Backcase official commented:

"Without Captain Smart, Onua will collapse 😫😫."

meyor1 said:

"The king of morning shows himself. No matter who you are, you can't beat Captain. My heart is broken."

Mr. Kunaro (JDM BA) wrote:

"😭😭😭😭 Please tell him to come because I'm not happy at all ahh. Onua without Captain Smart is like Ghana without President John Dramani Mahama."

Adjoa Adadzewa commented:

"Tell him to stay because I watch Onua because of him."

Smart threatens to cut ties with contacts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart threatened to cut ties with contacts he announced his break from Onua TV.

The media personality said he had experienced betrayal from some people and needed to separate himself from them.

Captain Smart credited God for helping him deal with the emotional toll of the betrayals from those people he knew.

