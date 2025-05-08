Cardinal Turkson Misses Out As Robert Francis Prevost Becomes 1st Pope to be Selected From the US
- A new Pope has been elected following the demise of Pope Francis and the election of the Papal Conclave
- Contrary to the expectations of many that Cardinal Peter Turkson would be named the new Pope, American Cardinal Robert Francis Presvost was elected
- The news has of the election of a new Pope has been greeted with mixed reactions as some are delighted over the election of Cardinal Robert while others are unhappy since Cardinal Turkson missed it
American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected as the new Pope after the Papal Conclave elections held on May 8, 2025.
The election makes him the first pontiff from the United States in the history of the Catholic Church.
The announcement came on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after a swift conclave following the demise of Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday, April 30, 2025.
The election, however, marks a notable moment for Africa, as Ghana’s Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, long considered a strong contender for the papacy, was once again overlooked.
Cardinal Turkson, a prominent voice on global peace, climate justice, and economic inequality, was widely seen as a front-runner for a papacy that could reflect the growing influence of the Global South within the Church.
