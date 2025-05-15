A video of a young man's reaction after he came across his former JHS teacher is trending online

The young man and his former teacher reminisced about their time in school as they interacted by the roadside

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have shared their views on the adorable moment and the strong bond the teacher has with his former student

A Ghanaian man could not contain his excitement when he reunited with his Junior High School teacher for the first time in twelve years.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @bernard.sarpong7, showed the moment when the man was driving in a car and saw the back of a man taking a stroll with another lady.

He began to rejoice upon noticing that it was his former teacher.

Ghanaian man rejoices as he interacts with former teacher he meet at the roadside. Photo credit: @bernard.sarpong7/TikTok

He expressed joy on seeing his former teacher, adding that in school, the students referred to their teacher as Black Diamond.

"Where did I sleep? I have seen my teacher who taught me in school. He was called Black Diamond. Those who see this video will remember him."

As he got closer to the teacher, he honked his car, which prompted his teacher to turn back only to realize that the person behind the steering wheel was his former student.

The teacher then approached the car and began interacting with his former student.

Upon noticing that he was being recorded, the teacher showed signs of shyness.

He then looked straight into the camera, and playfully said his former student was a "bad boy."

Ghanaian teacher teaching his students in class. Photo credit: @Getty Images

The adorable video, which shows the strong bond between the teacher and his student, has generated over 4,000 likes and 80 comments.

Ghanaians react to teacher-student reunion

Ghanaians who reacted to the video were amazed by the bond the duo shared.

Yaw Dwarkwaa wrote:

"This is a joy to watch. You could see that the teacher was genuinely happy seeing his student prosper in life."

Bossu commented:

"I started teaching and eating gari to save and buy a car. I added sporty bet to it and now only a wheelbarrow is left in my house."

Jet Lee:

"Go and listen to Akwasi Ampofo Adjei... Time changes 🫡 You will understand this video well."

Kwadwo Frempong opined:

"That was a whole package of happiness seeing my student. I was never ever a microsecond sad or feeling bad inside, neither was I pretending."

Kwadwo Frempong reacted:

"Abrabo teaching hmmm is not good ooo. Wishing all my students a very prosperous life today and beyond. STAY BLESSED."

Teacher delights as student becomes a lawyer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman was delighted after she met one of her students who became a lawyer.

The viral TikTok video captured the adorable moment where the woman recorded herself with the young lady dressed in her lawyer's gown.

The teacher stated that she taught the young lawyer in class two and continued to express the joy that one of her students was now in the legal field.

