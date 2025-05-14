Prophet Bernard ElBernard has urged churches in Ghana to pay instrumentalists for their services if they have the means

During a sermon, he said musicians deserved compensation for their contribution to worship and treating it as a profession

The Ghanaian man of God's message comes after he gifted $1,500 to a young guitar player in his church to show appreciation

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian preacher Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, founder of the Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has called on churches in the country to pay for the services of their instrumentalists if they have the means.

During a sermon at the church, also known as the Oracle's Place, the preacher suggested that instrumentalists should be compensated for their work, as they play a vital role in enhancing worship experiences.

Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, donates $1,500 to a young guitarist in his church. Photo credit: Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He further emphasised the importance of recognising and rewarding the efforts of instrumentalists in churches in Ghana, as it is the profession they have chosen to pursue.

While recognising the need to pay for the services of instrumentalists, the Ghanaian preacher refuted claims that churches used the talents of their members without offering them any support.

He gave several examples of his church offering varied degrees of support to instrumentalists and singers in his congregation.

"When people sit somewhere, they don't know what the church does in secret. Have we not appreciated you? People think that all that the church is doing is to use the gift of people, but we are not users because God is a rewarder and not a user," he said.

The video of ElBernard gifting cash to the guitarist is below:

Prophet ElBernard donates to the church guitarist

Prophet ElBernard made this call after putting a smile on the face of a young guitarist in his church.

The renowned prophet donated $1,500, equivalent to GH¢19,086.57, to the young man in the church band.

In addition to the money, Prophet ElBernard also offered to have lunch with the young man at a five-star restaurant.

According to the Ghanaian preacher, this gesture showed his appreciation for the guitarist's commitment to the church.

Prophet ElBernard urges Ghanaian churches to support their instrumentalists. Photo credit: Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Prophet ElBernard's message comes in the wake of a recent statement by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills that he does not pay instrumentalists in his church.

Bishop Heward-Mills, during one of his sermons, expressed displeasure at paying church musicians and instrumentalists, describing it as 'nonsense'.

However, Prophet ElBernard believes that churches in Ghana must treat their instrumentalists and musicians as professionals.

Using the guitarist as an example, he said the young man studied music at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) as a lifelong endeavour that he wants to pursue, and for that matter, he must be encouraged to use his talent to support the church.

"This is his career, so we need to encourage him to find a job so that as a church we can use his gift. But at a point, if the church can afford to hire his services, we should hire his services. But he must be willing to accept our offer. This is what he went to learn at school, and his services must be paid," he said.

Prophet ElBernard donates items to church members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Bernard ElBernard gifted fridges and sofas to congregants during a church service.

In an Instagram video, he said the church remained committed to generosity as a core part of its teachings and lifestyle.

Social media users who watched the video thronged to the comments section to bless the man of God for his act of kindness.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh