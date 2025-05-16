President John Dramani Mahama gifted a traditional dancer GH¢500 during his Dodowa Thank You Tour

In the video, he urged Ghanaians to take note that it was cedis he gifted the lady and not dollars

Many people noted the subtle reference to Sammy Gyamfi and Nana Agradaa's $800 saga, which caused public uproar

President John Dramani Mahama gifted a traditional dancer GH¢500, and joked about it not being dollars but cedis. This comes barely two days after pardoning the CEO of The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, for gifting $800 to Heaven Way Church overseer Nana Agradaa, amid a public uproar.

President Mahama gifts a dancer GH¢500

During his "Thank You" tour stop in Dodowa, President Mahama brought both laughter and warmth to the crowd when he gifted a traditional dancer GH¢500 for her electrifying performance.

However, it was President Mahama’s playful remark that stole the moment. As he mounted the podium to deliver his speech, he made a light-hearted joke clearly referencing the recent controversy involving NDC Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, who came under public scrutiny for allegedly gifting evangelist Nana Agradaa $800.

In his remarks in the video, he urged Ghanaians to put it on record that he gifted the traditional dancer money in the local currency and not in foreign currency.

"And to put on record that the money that I gave was GH¢500, not dollars. Thank you," he said in the video.

Mahama’s humorous comment drew cheers and laughter from the audience, subtly acknowledging the viral saga that caused a public uproar as many Ghanaians called on the President to use Mr Gyamfi as a scapegoat for all political figures.

The remark not only showed Mahama’s awareness of current trends but also served to ease tension while connecting with supporters in a relatable way.

The Dodowa stop was part of President Mahama’s nationwide appreciation tour, where he continues to engage with grassroots supporters and express gratitude for their unwavering loyalty during the December 2024 General Elections.

Reactions to President Mahama's video

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of President Mahama jokingly referencing Sammy Gyamfi and Agradaa's $800 saga:

al_ganiu_el_rufai

"JM has a way of calming things down even in tensed situations 🙌."

philzy_bossy said:

"The best president in the world 😂😂😂😂😂👏👏❤️❤️."

cassbatreatgh_ said:

"NPP press conference in 1,2,3😂😂😂😂😂."

@FelixSelormHosu said:

“NPP Press Conference be like President Mahama said he hasn’t been paid yet so where did he get the 500cedis? He must resign …Wei 😂."

@CurtisOddsHero said:

"The man’s sense of humour is so powerful. Things we lacked for over 8 years."

@VoiceOfWNYouth said:

"He needs to clarify that before they call for an emergency meeting in there whatsapp group 🤣."

