Ghanaian Man Gifts His New iPhone 12 To Girlfriend, Gets Dumped Soon After: "I Now Use iPhone 7"
- A young Ghanaian man is trending online after a video of him detailing how his girlfriend jilted him went viral
- Speaking in an interview, he said he gave his new iPhone 12 to his girlfriend, but the lady jilted him afterwards
- Netizens who took to the comments section of the post consoled him and urged him to get his phone back
A Ghanaian man has looked back with regret over his decision to go the extra mile in an attempt to please his former girlfriend.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @campuswithsharkbo, the man explained what he did to impress a lady.
With a grim smile, he responded, saying he bought an iPhone 12 for his personal use.
However, he gave it to his girlfriend after she saw the phone and seemed interested.
"My girlfriend saw the phone and was like she was interested in the phone, but because of love, I just gave her the phone."
The young man, who was overcome with emotion at that point, said that after giving out his new phone to his lover, he couldn't afford to replace it hence he had to settle for an iPhone 7.
Quizzed by the interviewer if he was still dating the lady in question, the young man answered no.
He explained that the lady, who is now a student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, jilted him for another man.
"I would just say best of luck to her and her guy," he said, looking sad.
At the time of filing the report, the video had raked in over 15,000 likes and 600 comments.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to man jilted after iPhone gift
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue, with many urging the man to go for his phone back.
Calinda_Kendel wrote:
"God bless you for the sacrifice at least she was your girlfriend that feeling alone."
qhobby opined:
"I like his maturity and personality. Such is life—sometimes we just have to admit what has happened and move on."
Israelhans added:
"He keeps looking back … in order to make sure the other guys aren’t hearing or listening to what he is saying."
Nana Yaw stated:
"Ah masa, this is not funny. Bro, gather boys and go take your phone… Link me up, I dey Kasoa. I fit bring some bad boys along."
Daniel Parker Longdon added:
"You see how he dey look back? He doesn’t want anyone to hear."
Lady jilts lover on Christmas day
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man was sad after his girlfriend ended the relationship on Christmas Day.
A trending video on TikTok captured the young man crying as he opened up about his painful heartbreak.
However, he did not explain the reason his ex-girlfriend overlooked him for another, sparking questions.
