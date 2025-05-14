Ghanaian Midwife Adelheid Babatz Nyarko London Called to the Bar
- A young Ghanaian nurse, London Adelheid Babatz Nyarko, has taken to social media to celebrate her call to the Bar
- In a social media post, the young lady expressed her excitement for receiving her license to practice as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana
- Her remarkable academic achievement has become a source of motivation for many people on social media
Adelheid Babatz Nyarko London, a hardworking Ghanaian nurse, has achieved yet another remarkable milestone in her academic journey.
In a video shared on social media, Adelheid Babatz Nyarko was captured celebrating her academic success with friends and family at the Accra International Conference Centre, where the Call to the Bar took place.
Beaming with pride, Adelheid took to social media to celebrate her well-deserved academic accomplishment.
"Allow me to reintroduce myself...The face of success, the mind of a mogul, the heart of a queen, the blueprint, the powerhouse, the CEO, the midwife, the grandma, the teacher, the Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Adelheid Babatz Nyarko Esq...Bow accordingly," she wrote on Instagram.
Below is Adelheid's IG post:
Lawyers admonished to become agents of change
Adelheid was part of the 123 newly qualified lawyers called to the Ghanaian Bar as part of the 2025 cohort.
Speaking at the event held on Saturday, May 10, 2025, the Acting Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, Paul Kwadwo Baffoe-Bonnie, admonished the new lawyers to be agents of change.
He further challenged the new lawyers to offer pro bono services to persons who do not have the means to afford legal representation.
“In these endeavours, we need you, fresh minds with strong convictions, to be agents of change and help build a legal system which is just, transparent and worthy of the public's trust. Strive to improve the legal profession by participating in discussions about reform and innovation. The legal landscape is changing, and you could shape its future,” he said.
Watch the video below:
Netizens congratulate Adelheid Babatz Nyarko London
After sharing her success story on social media, some netizens who came across the post took to the comment section to congratulate Adelheid on her Call to the Bar.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:
@leeya said:
"This is where I also want to branch out to oo. Please how did you go about it."
@H.E Ohemaa Elany also said:
"Resilience and determination. Congratulations ma’am."
@AKOSUA ADEPA 55 commented:
"Wooow midwife as a lawyer, congratulations."
Ghanaian nurse Leah called to the bar
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse, Leah Afoakwa Esq, was part of the 2023 cohort, called to the Ghanaian Bar.
In an interview, Leah shared her motivation to save and defend lives as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.
She further expressed her intent to manage the demands of both nursing and law through strategic planning and aims to impart her legal knowledge to healthcare colleagues
Leah's unique position as a healthcare professional and a lawyer would offer her the opportunity to make a positive impact within both fields.
Source: YEN.com.gh
