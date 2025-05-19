Burkina Faso has honoured Ghana's late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, by naming a street in Ouagadougou after him

A Ghanaian delegation, including ministers and Rawlings' children, was present at the unveiling of John Jerry Rawlings Avenue

Kimathi Rawlings, the late statesman's son, thanked the Burkinabe people and called for African unity during the ceremony

The Government of Burkina Faso, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, has honoured the late former Ghanaian president, Jerry John Rawlings, by renaming a street in Ouagadougou after him.

The street, now named John Jerry Rawlings Avenue, was unveiled on Saturday, May 17, 2025, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Thomas Sankara Mausoleum.

Kimathi Rawlings and Zaenetor Agyemang Rawlings visit Burkina Faso for the unveiling of a street named after their late father. Photo credit: Ghanaian Times/Facebook.

A high-powered Ghanaian delegation, led by Muntaka Mubarak, the Minister of Interior and National Security, Edward Omane Boamah, the Defence Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister for Government Communication, and Larry Gbevlo Lartey, Ghana's special envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States (AES), attended the event.

The delegation also included family members of the late Ghanaian president, Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, and Kimathi Rawlings, the statesman's only son.

Speaking to the media after the unveiling of the John Jerry Rawlings Avenue, Kimathi extended his family's gratitude to the government and people of Burkina Faso for the honour bestowed on them.

The video of Kimathi Rawlings speaking on the gesture is below:

Kimathi Rawlings calls for African unity

He also used the opportunity to call for African unity, urging leaders across the continent to ensure it happens.

"I think now more than ever, we have the opportunity to come together as a continent. Many have come before who have tried to accomplish this, but I feel the atmosphere is perfect for that kind of unity. We see what is happening in the West, and for once, I think we are in a position to look inward at ourselves and see how we can progress as a continent.

"Together, I think we could be a force for good in this world. So, I think let's streamline things, let's work towards a better future. I think our leaders are on the precipice of making that happen. So, I think we are in a good place, but certainly with unity, we would be able to accomplish that," Kimathi Rawlings added.

The late Jerry John Rawlings served as the President of Ghana for nearly 19 years. Photo credit: UGC.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, following a short illness.

He was a military officer who first became head of state in 1979 and again from 1981 to 2001, following two successful coups.

He led a military junta until 1993 and then served two terms as the democratically elected president of Ghana.

Ghanaians react to Kimathi Rawlings' interview

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Jo Bright said:

"Jerry is talking now through his son."

@Toba Paa-Rich also said:

"Very soon .... Future President in the making."

@Dzokoto Seyram Kelvin commented:

"This is a son of a strong willed and great leader! Keep your Dad's legacy alive and champion the good work of your dad while at same time carve a great path for yourself, Ghana and Africa."

Family marks four years since Rawlings' passing

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the fourth anniversary of JJ Rawlings' passing had been honoured.

The family said he was an example of African patriotic leadership that was committed to everyday people.

The former President of Ghana died on November 12, 2020, after reported complications from COVID-19.

