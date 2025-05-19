A Dutch lady born and raised in Ghana for over 20 years has expressed her desire to be a Ghanaian citizen

Elle said, despite living in Ghana her entire life, she is not officially recognised as a citizen

She revealed conflicting legal advice about her eligibility for dual citizenship between Ghana and the Netherlands

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A young Dutch lady, who was born and raised in Ghana, has expressed a desire to become a Ghanaian citizen.

Speaking to a content creator, the young lady, identified as Elle, said she was born and bred in Ghana and has been living in the country for over 20 years.

Elle, a Dutch lady born and raised in Ghana wants to be a Ghanaian citizen. Photo credit: @vicemen_tv/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Despite this background, Elle said she was still not recognised as a citizen of the West African country.

Elle explained that a lawyer told her she could claim citizenship since she was born and raised in Ghana. However, another person also informed her that it was not possible because Ghana and the Netherlands do not have such an agreement.

"I was born and raised in Ghana, but I'm not able to live as a Ghanaian. I know of a lawyer who told me that since I was born here, I have the right to be Ghanaian, or at least to have dual citizenship, but a lot of people are saying that Ghana and the Netherlands are not really that friendly to have dual citizenship. They said it's not possible," she said.

Pathways to Ghanaian Citizenship

There are several pathways by which a person can become a citizen of Ghana, including birth, naturalisation, registration, adoption and dual citizenship.

According to the requirement outlined in Article 6 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, a person can claim citizenship by birth if he or she was born in Ghana and has a Ghanaian parent.

Because it is unclear if the young lady has a Ghanaian parent, it's difficult to conclude that she qualifies for citizenship by birth.

Considering the number of years she has lived in the country, the only clear option available to her, if neither of her parents is Ghanaian, is to be naturalised as a Ghanaian, as provided for in the Constitution.

Watch the video below:

Elle’s Desire to Be Ghanaian Sparks Reactions

Elle's desire to be a dual citizen of both Ghana and the Netherlands has sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Papa Kwesi Donkoh said:

"Holland does not permit dual citizenship."

@francodigenius also said:

"She even has a Ghanaian accent."

@Donkor Franklin commented:

"My sister, you are a Ghanaian by birth.'

@Bright also commented:

"Your English speaks for it self."

President Akufo-Addo grants Ghanaian citizenship to African Americans and Caribbean Diaspora living in Ghana Photo credit: @Ghana Tourism Authority/Facebook

Source: UGC

524 African-Americans granted Ghanaian citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President 524 African-American and Caribbean natives living in Ghana were granted Ghanaian citizenship.

A ceremony was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Ghanaians on social media who came across the video of the swearing-in ceremony seemed happy for their newly conferred fellow citizens.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh