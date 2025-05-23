Commercial bus drivers in Ghana have rejected a GPRTU directive to reduce transport fares despite falling fuel prices

Some commercial bus drivers in Ghana have expressed their discontent over the Ghana Private Road Transport Union's (GPRTU) recent directive to reduce transport fares.

According to the commercial bus drivers, locally referred to as trotro, although fuel prices have been reduced, they cannot adjust transport fares because their car owners have refused to renegotiate the daily sales targets.

Speaking to a content creator, the trotro drivers claimed that adjusting their transport fares without a commensurate reduction in their daily sales from their car owners would negatively impact their earnings.

"We won't reduce our fares if our car owners don't adjust our daily sales target. My car owner takes GH¢350 from me every day. So, if I reduce the lorry fare, how would I be able to make the daily sales?" one of the drivers said.

Another trotro driver, who also spoke to the content creator, said aside from the daily sales target that their car owners have refused to reduce, prices of spare parts at the Abossey Okai market in Accra have also not been adjusted.

"The GPRTU directive does not make sense to me. How can you ask us to reduce transport fares when prices of spare parts still remain the same? This rack [pointing to his car] used to sell at GH¢150, it's now GH¢400. If they want us to reduce transport fares, they should go to Abossey Okai and tell the spare parts dealers to slash their prices," he said.

GPRTU announces 15% transport fare reduction

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the GPRTU announced a 15 per cent reduction in transport fares to reflect the drop in fuel prices in Ghana.

Per the GPRTU directive, the reduction would take effect from Saturday, May 24, 2025.

However, the drivers who spoke to the content creator have vowed to maintain their old transport fares.

It remains to be seen what actions the GPRTU would take if the trotro drivers flout their directive.

Reactions to drivers rejecting fare reduction directive

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the video of the trotro drivers vowing to reject the GPRTU's directive took to the comment section to share their views.

Below are a few of the comments:

@Chelsea4everA said:

"Sam George for come take en stone for saying the average Ghanaian is greedier than a politician ebe waaa. Upon the appreciation of the cedi, smh."

@sheshoaa also said:

"I agree with them. The cedi appreciation is yet to have any direct impact on the price of goods and services. Cement prices are still high, and the tin of milk is still the same. Spare parts are still expensive, our roads are still bad."

@SavvyPabi replied:

"Wrong. Fuel prices are decreasing. It’s the driver's job to renegotiate sales targets with their boss."

Nigerian traders at Abossey Okai adjust prices

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Nigerian traders at the Abossey Okai spare parts market had reduced prices due to the cedi’s sharp appreciation against the US dollar.

Their move contrasted with Ghanaian traders, who said they must clear old stock before adjusting prices

How the spokesperson of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Takyi Addo, called on its members to reduce their prices and warned that they may lose their customers to the Nigerians if they don't act accordingly.

