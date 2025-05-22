A female trader at Kwame Nkrumah Circle has accused AMA officials of bias in the ongoing market decongestion exercise

In a viral video, she claimed traders believed to be NPP supporters were unfairly targeted while others were spared

The young woman also alleged that an AMA official took a bribe to carry out selective evictions

A female trader at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle has decried the ongoing decongestion exercise at major markets in Accra.

In a video circulating on social media, the young woman was seen angrily registering her displeasure over the decongestion exercise, which had badly affected her.

Looking visibly angry, the young lady alleged that officials of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) were being selective, unfairly evicting some shops whose owners were suspected to be supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"The traders at the market behind the Gye Nyame station have occupied all the pavement and blocked the access route, but the AMA has left them. They claim those of us here are NPP and so they have come to evict us," she said.

She also accused an AMA official of taking bribes from some of the traders to allow them to sell in unapproved parts of the market.

"I have provided evidence to back this. The man took money. He entered the Chisco office to take the bribe to come and evict us," she said.

Consequently, the female trader, whose name has yet to be identified, said it would have pained her if she had voted for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) only for them to assume office and ruin her business.

"You said you wanted change, you prefer food over Free SHS, there you have it. If I had voted for the NDC and they came to evict me, it would have pained me," she said.

Why AMA is decongesting markets in Accra

The AMA, led by the Chief Executive, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has embarked on a massive decongestion exercise across the Accra Central Business District.

The exercise, which started on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, is aimed at enforcing bylaws and reclaiming public spaces to improve the smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

Speaking to the media ahead of the decongestion exercise, Mr Allotey reiterated his commitment to keeping the city clean and tidy.

Mixed reactions to the trader’s claims

Ghanaians who came across the video on social media have reacted to the claims made by the female trader.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@YezUShutUp said:

"Being loud doesn’t mean you’re right."

@PromzyKingston also said:

"And you think we can hold politicians accountable with this mindset? I voted for you so allow me to do what I want. This woman is not wise at all."

@Firstlady_Ghana commented:

"This exercise is not being than fairly. A lot have complained. Why do we keep doing this to ourselves. Others are ignored because they paid bribes? What a country."

AMA boss gifts 71-year-old trader GH¢1,000

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Kpakpo Allotey gifted GH¢1,000 to a 71-year-old trader during a market visit

He was at Tudu market supervising a city-wide decongestion exercise led by the AMA and KoKMA.

The emotional gesture drew reactions from traders and netizens who praised the mayor's act of kindness.

