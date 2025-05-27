Kennedy Agyapong led a citizen's arrest after witnessing a fatal hit-and-run in the Central Region

The former Assin Central MP chased down the truck driver and handed him over to police at Assin Manso

The incident happened while Agyapong was returning from a TESCON event at the University of Cape Coast

Kennedy Agyapong, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, has demonstrated his commitment to humanity by leading a citizen's arrest of a hit-and-run truck driver involved in a fatal accident in the Central Region.

While returning from Cape Coast on Sunday, May 25, 2025, Agyapong and his team chanced upon the accident scene on the stretch between Nsuta and Anyinabrim in the Assin South Municipality.

The truck had allegedly caused the accident through wrongful overtaking, leading to the death of a motorcyclist.

The victim’s motorbike caught fire upon impact, and he was found lying dead on the road.

The sixth-term former MP instinctively chased down the truck driver and his mate, apprehending them before handing them over to police at Assin Manso.

After the arrest, Kennedy Agyapong was seen in a video questioning the suspects.

"Why did you have to run away? If you have committed a mistake, why then do you run away?" he asked.

The truck driver claimed he was unaware of the accident, pleading with the MP for forgiveness.

Other drivers on the road corroborated Agyapong’s account, confirming that the truck’s wrongful overtaking caused the accident.

Agyapong was in the Central Region to speak at a programme organised by the University of Cape Coast (UCC) branch of the Tertiary Education Student Confederacy Network (TESCON), the student wing of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) founded in 2000.

Kennedy Agyapong is currently touring the country, engaging with NPP supporters in a bid to lead the party as flagbearer in the 2028 general elections.

The former legislator contested the NPP’s presidential primaries in November 2023 but lost to then Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

The two are expected to face off again for the NPP’s presidential candidacy when the party opens nominations in the coming years.

Reactions to Ken's arrest of truck driver

Kennedy Agyapong's encounter with the truck driver has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Below are some of the comments:

@Xcedis1 said:

"This can not be coincidence, something dey inside."

@wonitwaasedi65 also said:

"@GhPoliceService, please try and let this person be on remind with hard labor for 20 years before serve the main sentence that should be 60years."

@queenzyquanz commented:

"Okada drivers may have their own flaws but these drivers abuse them so much."

@iyz_berg_ also commented:

"Oh wow! Oseeeey Ken! He should be eyeing for road safety commissioner and not President.... He's good at this."

Kennedy Agyapong shows his soft side

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong joined his employees on a working day at one of his factories in Accra.

He sat casually among his staff and helped them package the rubber, warming the hearts of his many workers.

Netizens who saw the video of Agyapong and his team expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

