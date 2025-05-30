A recent video of former President Akufo-Addo at a public event has generated buzz on social media

In the video, the President was captured casually eating toffee in public as he received accolades from a woman

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently made a public appearance that caught the attention of many Ghanaians.

In a now-viral video, the President was captured sitting next to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the funeral of Naa Bapiri Mion Lana Ablai.

President Akufo-Addo acts shy in public as a woman sings his praises. Image source: EDHUB

Source: Twitter

Who is Naa Bapiri Mion Lana Ablai?

Naa Bapiri Mion Lana Ablai was a respected traditional ruler in Ghana, serving as the Mion Lana - the chief of the Mion Traditional Area in the Northern Region.

Within the Dagbon Kingdom, the Mion Lana holds an important position and is often considered next in line to the Yaa Naa, the overlord of Dagbon.

His passing was met with deep sorrow across the region, and his final funeral rites were held at the Mion Palace with dignity and tradition.

Akufo-Addo reacts as woman hails him public

On May 39, 2025, a funeral was held for Naa Bapiri Mion Lana Ablai at Sambu, Yendi. Dignitaries, including current and former members of the government, showed up to mourn him.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu was among the people who attended the funeral. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo also warmed the hearts of chiefs and people of Sambu with their presence.

Former President Akufo-Addo sat casually, eating something many couldn't tell whether it was toffee or michingoro.

During the gathering, a woman was heard singing the former President's praises in the background. He mentioned all his names, leaving the president amused.

The former president acknowledged her appellations with a brief smile, however, his facial expression changed when the woman shouted Daakyene, to wit, "future King" or "incoming President."

Watch the video of former President Akufo-Addo's reaction as woman sings his praises:

Former President Akufo-Addo has made similar appearances at public events after the end of his second term.

Akufo-Addo spotted at late Sonia Puli's funeral

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attended the funeral ceremony of the late Ambassador Mr Simon Sonia Puli on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

The former president, in a video, was seen interacting with Afenyo-Markin as a choir delivered a musical performance.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's sighting at the funeral ceremony garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Man ignores Akufo-Addo at Alisa Hotel

Also, an unidentified man, in a video, ignored Akufo-Addo and walked past the former president without even acknowledging him at the Alisa Hotel.

The former NPP flagbearer paid no attention to the man's actions and proceeded to sit inside his luxurious vehicle.

Akufo-Addo was leaving the Alisa Hotel after the NPP's emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting when this happened.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh