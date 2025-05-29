Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Nana Freduah Agyemang Badu II, has celebrated his 59th birthday by distributing traditional cloths to his subjects

Hundreds of residents gathered at his palace in Dormaa Ahenkro to receive gifts and celebrate with their beloved chief

The respected leader, who is also a High Court judge, was surprised with a new car by a young man believed to be his son

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Nana Freduah Agyemang Badu II, marked his birthday in a unique way by showing love and appreciation to his people.

The revered traditional leader distributed cloths to his subjects, spreading joy and warmth in the Dormaa community.

The Dormaahene , Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, celebrates his birthday with a generous distribution of cloths to the people of Dormaa. Photo credit: @official_ernestasante75/TikTok.

A video circulating on social media showed the Dormaahene sharing yards of cloth to his subjects.

Many of the beneficiaries of the donation left the scene beaming with smiles and excitement, expressing their gratitude to the Dormaahene.

Dormaahene’s 59th birthday party

The Dormaahene, born Daniel Mensah on 27 May 1966, celebrated his 59th birthday in grand style on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, at his palace in Dormaa Ahenkro.

The joyous event saw hundreds of residents gather to celebrate their beloved king and receive his benevolence.

Smiles and excitement filled the air as the Dormaahene personally handed out beautifully crafted traditional cloths and other valuable items to his subjects.

Friends and loved ones of Dr Agyemang Badu II were present at the event to mark the special day with him.

They also presented him with gifts and serenaded him with kind words.

A young man, purported to be the Dormaahene’s son, reportedly surprised him with a brand-new Toyota four-wheel-drive car.

When the Dormaahene was enstooled

In July 1996, Daniel Mensah was enstooled as the Dormaahene, taking the stool name Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Freduah Agyemang Badu II.

The Dormaahene is the paramount chief (Omanhene) of the Dormaa traditional area (Dormaaman) in the Bono Region of Ghana.

In his private life, the Dormaahene is a lawyer by profession and rose through the ranks to become a High Court judge of the Republic of Ghana.

Dr Agyemang Badu II presides over legal matters in a Fast Track High Court in the Greater Accra Region.

He is also the current head of the judicial committee at the National House of Chiefs.

In February 2025, Osagyefo was appointed to the 18-member committee inaugurated by President Mahama to evaluate mining operations in forest reserves, identify best industry practices, and propose strategies to curb mining activities in river bodies.

Ghanaians celebrate Dormaahene on his 59th birthday

Ghanaians on social media who came across the video of the Dormaahene’s generous gesture flooded the comments section to celebrate him.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Inshiraba Aikins Asamoah said:

"Simple king, wisdom, long life king."

@Kwatwoma Tv also said:

"Our lovely King, much love Nana."

@Linda Amankwaa commented:

"We are blessed to have him as our King."

@kofi8273 also commented:

"God bless you my king."

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, procures a brand-new refuse truck to boost sanitation efforts in Dormaa. Photo credit: The Bono People-Akan/Facebook &UGC.

Dormaahene procures refuse truck to boost sanitation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Osagyefuo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II acquired a refuse truck to intensify sanitation in his town.

The brand-new truck was captured in a trending TikTok video packed at the Dormaahene's palace.

Ghanaians on social media praised the King and urged other chiefs in the country to learn from him too.

