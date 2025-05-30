The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Freduah Agyemang Badu II, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to investigate the controversial National Cathedral project.

Speaking during Mahama’s ‘Thank You’ tour on Friday, May 30, 2025, the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs expressed his frustration with the mismanagement of the project despite the previous NPP government reportedly allocating $58 million for it.

