President John Dramani Mahama continued his 'thank you' tour and went to the Bono Region, where he met with the Dormaahene

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, in his statement, appealed to President John Mahama to build a market for the people

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the chief's request

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, pleaded with President John Dramani Mahama to construct a market in either one or both of the Bono regional capitals.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II said, just as has been done in other regional capitals and some major towns in the country, the two Bono regions deserve markets too.

In a video on X, the Dormaahene suggested that if President John Mahama grants their request, then he should name the market after the First Lady, Lordina Mahama.

“I want you to put up one or two markets in the main towns of the Bono Region, just as you have done in other places. The markets you have built in Cape Coast, Kumasi and in other regional capitals should be replicated in our region. It could be in Sunyani, Techiman or both.”

“After putting it up, name the market after my sister, Mrs Lordina Mahama. So that when you are no longer president or have even joined the ancestors, everyone will know that when our in-law and friend became President, he put up the market for us,” he added.

The Dormaahene indicated that they have not yet discussed the suggestion with the First Lady. He added that this was a discussion held by only the chiefs.

“We have not discussed this with your wife yet. This was only discussed by the chiefs, and we decided to let you know when we meet you.”

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II made this demand, among others, when President John Mahama arrived at the Bono Region to meet the chiefs and people as part of his nationwide ‘thank you’ tour.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Dormaahene's request

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@KDarklove said:

“Akonta sikan piaaawwww.”

@1donyara said:

“What impact has Lordina Mahama done to deserve this recognition? And why are we always naming our institutions after politicians? Are there not any notable people in the past whom we can't name after them?”

@attab247 wrote:

“Powerful suggestion by the Dormaahene. Constructing a modern market in the Bono Region not only promotes economic growth and local trade.”

@street_happine said:

“My king never disappoints.”

@EFaladon28086 wrote:

“I think it's a good idea.”

@thewonderboy101 said:

“Interest Paa oo😂.”

@ajnelson__ wrote:

“Their wish will be granted.”

Dormaahene gifts cloths on his 59th birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II gave his subjects traditional cloths when he celebrated his 59th birthday.

Hundreds of residents gathered at his palace in Dormaa Ahenkro to receive gifts and celebrate with their beloved chief.

The revered chief was surprised with a new car by a young man believed to be his son.

