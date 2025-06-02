Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun became the talk of the town after disclosing he paid tuition fees for over 619 underprivileged university students

The man of God also boasted about gifting cars to multiple beneficiaries, including gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng

Despite facing criticism, Prophet Bernard vowed to continue supporting people through donations and scholarships

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, the General Overseer of the SpiritLife Revival Ministries, courted attention recently after disclosing that he had paid school fees for over 619 university students from less privileged backgrounds.

While addressing his congregation on Sunday, June 1, 2025, the man of God also boasted about buying cars for different people to justify his contribution to Ghanaian society.

His disclosure comes after he pledged to gift a car to veteran gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Prophet Bernard intervened after a video of the musician selling CDs and pen drives went viral. In February 2024, the man of God gifted the musician a car, an act that showcased his benevolent side.

Despite his acts of kindness, Prophet Bernard has been the subject of criticism from some of the people he has helped. However, this appears not to have dissuaded him as he insists he will still help people because 'he has a big heart".

"They can get angry. They can get offended. This year, in the month of August, I'm giving you another car. I said I was going to give you a car in August. Because of the provocation, I have changed it from August. I've made it July. If they make me angry again, I will change it." He said.

Prophet Bernard's Scholarship Foundation

Prophet Bernard had organised an initiative in 2024 that provided GH₵200 each to five parents with children aged between 2 and 14 years, to assist with school fee payments every Sunday. The initiative ran from September 2024 until the end of the year.

Also, since its launch, the Bernard ElBernard Scholarship Foundation, which also offers scholarships to university students, has, according to disclosures by the organisation, helped out students in institutions of higher learning.

This, to some extent, gives credence to the cleric’s claim that he has been able to help over 619 university students with their tuition fees.

During his sermon the pastor said;

"You see me, I have a big heart. I've done a lot for people, and many of them have crucified me with good intentions. I bought cars for people, and they stand in places and say, Me, I've done nothing for them. I have paid school fees for over 619 university students."

Watch the video of his statement below;

Reactions to Prophet Bernard's university scholarships claim

YEN.com.gh has gathered reactions from social media users who came across the video of Prophet Bernard ElBernard stating that he has paid university fees for 619 Ghanaians. Below are some of the reactions:

@CapsulMr wrote:

"I hope all his church members are rich and doing well."

@RichyDonPapa commented:

"This church has more men in attendance than women. To convince men to attend your meetings, he must be doing something right."

@GodisDe commented:

"Poor people and religion."

Prophet Bernard popular for political prophecies

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported how Prophet Bernard ElBernard, a man of God, rose to fame in October 2024 for predicting the outcome of the 2024 presidential race.

Known for his political prophecies, Prophet Bernard prophesied that John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the current president, would win the election.

The prophet also stirred controversy in September 2024 when he prophesied about the death of Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the current Vice President and Mahama's running mate.

