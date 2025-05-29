Chaos erupted at Kasoa when a task force moved to the markets to evict traders off the pavements

Four persons, comprising three officers and one trader, were injured during the exercise on May 28, 2025

Netizens who saw videos of the decongestion exercise were upset and asked the government to adopt a better approach towards evicting traders from the streets

Three officers and one trader were injured during a decongestion exercise at Kasoa on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

A task force was assigned to carry out the decongestion exercise in the Kasoa Central Business District, however, the move was fiercely resisted by traders, leading to a violent confrontation.

Altercations ensue as Kasoa traders resist an attempt by a task force to evict them as authorities seek to decongest Ghanaian cities and towns. Image source: EDHUB

Source: Twitter

Videos which have surfaced on social media show angry traders pelting stones at members of the task force, who also wouldn't give up and fought back.

Task force commences decongestion exercise at Kasoa

The decongestion exercise in Kasoa commenced on May 27, 2025, as part of efforts to clear traders selling at unauthorised places.

The first two days of the exercise went on smoothly; however, on the third day, tempers ran hot, turning the whole exercise chaotic.

Traders in Kasoa lament over the approach adopted by the task force in evicting them, terming it as ill-advised and out of touch with reality on the ground. Image source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

Source: UGC

The tensions began when members of the Kasoa Phone Dealers Association resisted the removal of tents they had erected on walkways.

The violence led to a temporary blockage of the Kasoa-Bawjiase junction, disrupting vehicular traffic and drawing public concern.

It took some police officers to restore calm, paving the way for the exercise to continue.

Watch the videos of the Kasoa decongestion exercise below:

AMA carries out decongestion exercise in markets

Accra Metropolitan Assembly first carried out a decongestion exercise in various markets in Accra, to clear traders off pavements and the streets.

The exercise in Accra was relatively peaceful, as no member of the task force or even traders got injured, but traders returned barely 24 hours after the exercise.

Calls for better approach in decongesting Ghana

Meanwhile, the Mamaha-led administration has been asked to adopt a better approach to removing traders from the streets.

Sharing their views in the comments section, some Ghanaians urged the government to have a discourse with traders before throwing a task force onto the streets to carry out a decongestion exercise.

@GhanaSocialUni wrote:

"Instead of them sitting with traders and coming to a consensus, you are trying to lord over them as if you were not voted to serve them! @JDMahama better check his appointees, else they will destroy his legacy!"

@SamuelAnsu8 wrote:

"Them figa Kasoa be Accra."

@HRHDukeofMK wrote:

"Kasoa is a very dangerous and ungovernable place."

@SamTuga44 wrote:

"It’s been a while since we heard of Kasoa on the news, so they’ve started again hm."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"So the Dubai Vision Mahama get give Ghana e go fit happen?"

@WynSoundOfAbe wrote:

"They thought Kasoa is Circle."

AMA boss gifts 71-year-old trader money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey gifted GH¢1,000 to a 71-year-old trader during a market visit.

He was at Tudu supervising a city-wide decongestion exercise on May 20, 2025, led by the AMA and KoKMA, when the incident happened.

The emotional gesture drew reactions from traders and netizens who praised the mayor's act of kindness.

