A young man exposed toilet fee charges at St. Dominic Hospital, sparking outrage over an alleged violation of public health service directives

The Ghana Health Service reiterated its directive banning washroom fees in government facilities, emphasising hygiene and patient comfort

Debate and controversy arose over whether private and CHAG hospitals, like St. Dominic, were bound by the GHS order

A young man recently came out with some allegations against a well-known not-for-profit Catholic medical facility in Akwatia, St. Dominic Hospital.

The Ghanaian, speaking in his local dialect, disclosed how the hospital charged patients and their relatives GH₵2 fees to use the toilet facilities.

Many who came across the video claimed that the health institution was violating the Health Ministry's directive to ensure services like this are accessible to the public at no cost at all.

YEN.com.gh is aware of the directive issued by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Acting Director-General of the GHS, made this clear in a statement that read;

"The washrooms must all times be kept clean and comfortable to prevent the risk of infection, improve perception of patient care quality, and increase patient satisfaction,"

"Regional Directors are accordingly requested to ensure that this practice ceases with immediate effect. Failure by facility heads to adhere to this directive will attract sanctions,"

"Kindly bring this to the notice of Heads of facilities for strict compliance," it added.

Apparently, some health facilities, just like the St. Dominic Hospital, have been charging patients and visitors GH₵2 to use the restroom — and GHS isn’t having it.

Prof. Akoriyea stressed that washrooms are meant to provide comfort and reduce the risk of infections, not generate extra income.

Reactions to GH₵2 hospital toilet use fees

Despite the Health Ministry's directive prohibiting hospitals from charging the public for washroom use, some hospitals are reportedly violating this rule.

However, some Ghanaians argue that Dominic Hospital is exempt from this directive, as it is not classified as a government-owned facility.

YEN.com.gh has gathered reactions from Ghanaians who gave their opinions on the matter. See them below;

@Apuu_real commented:

"For the blood issue, it’s nonsense, but paying to use the washroom at the hospital is no big deal; they use that money to pay the orderlies there and for maintenance. Washrooms at car stations, how much them dey take?"

@_Filta_ agreed:

"It’s not only that hospital, they are many, a lot of them even in Accra. Why should I pay GH₵1 or 2 before I use the washroom?"

