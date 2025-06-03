Captain Caesar Flaunts His New Apartment after Wife Kicks Him Out of Home: "It's Just GH¢11K"
- Captain Caesar has announced renting an apartment, weeks after his wife kicked him out of their home
- The famous TikTokker shared video evidence of his new space in a TikTok video, which has since gone viral
- Netizens who saw Captain Caesar's video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some congratulated him, while others criticised him
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Ghanaian TikTokker based in the UK, Captain Caesar, who was recently kicked out of his home by his wife, has rented a new apartment.
This is after he launched a social media appeal for funds to rent a new apartment. Captain Caesar shared a video of himself in his new home, giving viewers a glimpse of the place.
Captain Caesar's wife kicks him out of him
Captain Caesar recently became the subject of TikTok discussions after his wife kicked him out of home.
The famous TikToker who has always been loud on the app claimed his wife threw him out because he refused to wash dishes, leaving him homeless.
He begged Ghanaian celebrities, including Ajagurajah, to come to his aid with financial support. Out of pity, Ajagurajah and other TikTokkers donated some money to the homeless man.
In his latest video, Captain Caesar announced that he had rented a home. Although not too spacious, he was happy he finally had a decent place to lay his head.
Watch the video of Captain Caesar sharing videos of his room below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh