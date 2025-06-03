Captain Caesar has announced renting an apartment, weeks after his wife kicked him out of their home

The famous TikTokker shared video evidence of his new space in a TikTok video, which has since gone viral

Netizens who saw Captain Caesar's video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some congratulated him, while others criticised him

Ghanaian TikTokker based in the UK, Captain Caesar, who was recently kicked out of his home by his wife, has rented a new apartment.

This is after he launched a social media appeal for funds to rent a new apartment. Captain Caesar shared a video of himself in his new home, giving viewers a glimpse of the place.

Captain Caesar's wife kicks him out of him

Captain Caesar recently became the subject of TikTok discussions after his wife kicked him out of home.

The famous TikToker who has always been loud on the app claimed his wife threw him out because he refused to wash dishes, leaving him homeless.

He begged Ghanaian celebrities, including Ajagurajah, to come to his aid with financial support. Out of pity, Ajagurajah and other TikTokkers donated some money to the homeless man.

In his latest video, Captain Caesar announced that he had rented a home. Although not too spacious, he was happy he finally had a decent place to lay his head.

Watch the video of Captain Caesar sharing videos of his room below:

