The Ghana Immigration Service has warned the public against fake recruitment scams from unverified platforms like Golearnershub.com

GIS confirmed that there is currently no recruitment exercise underway and rejected all third-party recruitment claims

Authorities are actively pursuing the perpetrators to protect job seekers from financial loss and identity theft

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has cautioned the public against falling victim to a fraudulent recruitment scam being propagated online, particularly via the website Golearnershub.com.

The site falsely claims to be an official recruitment portal for GIS, misleading job seekers with promises of employment opportunities.

GIS officers are collaborating with security agencies to investigate and shut down fraudulent recruitment schemes. Photo credit: GIS/Facebook.

In an official press statement dated June 2, 2025, signed by M. Amoako-Atta, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration and Head of Public Affairs, the GIS firmly rejected any association with Golearnershub or any third-party agents claiming to conduct recruitment on its behalf.

The statement emphasised that GIS has not authorised any recruitment activities or the sale of recruitment forms by any individual or group.

The GIS further clarified that there is currently no government-approved recruitment exercise underway within GIS.

It urged the public to remain vigilant and to only rely on official announcements made through recognised channels such as national newspapers and the GIS’s verified social media accounts.

“This is a deliberate attempt to exploit the hopes and aspirations of unemployed Ghanaians seeking legitimate job opportunities," the release warned.

The statement disclosed that GIS’s Intelligence Section is actively working with other security agencies to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The Ghana Immigration Service, headquartered in Accra, issued the alert to protect job seekers from potential fraudsters. Photo credit: citi.fm/Twitter

The statement added:

“Our Intelligence Section, in collaboration with other state security agencies, is pursuing leads to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those behind this fraudulent scheme.”

The public has been strongly advised to ignore any communication, emails, messages, or solicitations coming from Golearnershub or similar fraudulent sources. The service emphasised that engaging with these entities could expose individuals to financial loss, identity theft, or other criminal risks.

Fraudulent recruitment schemes have become a growing menace in Ghana and across West Africa, often targeting vulnerable job seekers desperate for employment.

Authorities are continually stepping up measures to curb these scams, including public sensitisation and collaboration with cybersecurity units.

Tips to identify fake recruitment schemes

YEN.com.gh, upon further investigation, discovered that the website golearnershub.com has been posting fraudulent Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) recruitment schemes for years.

These fake adverts are designed to deceive job seekers by falsely claiming to offer official recruitment opportunities, often requesting payment or personal information in the process.

The public is urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant against such scams. To help identify fake recruitment schemes, consider the following tips:

Verify the source: Always check if recruitment announcements come from official government websites or credible news outlets.

Always check if recruitment announcements come from official government websites or credible news outlets. Avoid upfront payments : Legitimate government recruitment processes do not require applicants to pay fees or purchase forms online. Be wary of any site requesting money before or during the application.

: Legitimate government recruitment processes do not require applicants to pay fees or purchase forms online. Be wary of any site requesting money before or during the application. Check for suspicious website details : Look out for poorly designed websites, grammatical errors, or unusual URLs that do not match official domains (e.g., .gov.gh).

: Look out for poorly designed websites, grammatical errors, or unusual URLs that do not match official domains (e.g., .gov.gh). Contact official channels: If in doubt, reach out directly to GIS via their official contacts to confirm the legitimacy of any recruitment announcement.

National Service Authority exposes fraud scheme

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported on a major payroll fraud scheme uncovered under the National Service Scheme in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

Two senior officers, including the District Manager and MIS Manager, were interdicted after confessing to manipulating records to process illegal payments to ineligible personnel.

The National Service Authority described the fraud as a serious breach of public trust and a violation of the National Service Act.

