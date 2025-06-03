Shalimar Abbiusi, the New Force spokesperson who was deported by the NPP government in 2023, has returned

Reports indicate that Shalimar has come back as an AU ECOSOC Ambassador on a special mission

Her return has generated buzz on social media, with netizens expressing mixed reactions in the comments section.

Spokesperson for the New Force, Shalimar Abbiusi, who was deported in 2023, has officially returned to Ghana.

The young woman was spotted at the ongoing Mining in Motion held in Accra between June 2 and 4, 2025, interacting with a pressman at the event.

Shalimar Abbiusi returns to Ghana nearly two years after her deportation.

According to online reports, Shalimar is on a special assignment in the country, representing the African Union.

She reportedly serves as an African Union Ambassador for the Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSSOC).

Further reports indicate that she arrived after a successful round of international engagements, including a special invitation from the Vice President of Sierra Leone for humanitarian initiatives and high-level talks with members of the Nigerian Senate focused on strategic partnerships.

Ghana government deports Shalimar Abbiusi

In December 2023, Shalimar Abbiusi was kicked out of the country after she shared videos of herself representing the New Force, and criticising the then New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

NPP Government deports Shalimar Abbiusi over the alleged forgery of documents.

She was accused of using forged documents to obtain a residence permit as a student at Ghana Christian University College.

She mounted a strong defence, describing her arrest, detention, and deportation from Ghana as traumatic, but her pleas and appeal fell on deaf ears.

Shalimar has returned to Ghana after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by former President Akufo-Addo left office and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by President John Dramani Mahama took over.

Watch the video of Shalimar engaging a pressman below:

