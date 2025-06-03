A video showing New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician, NAPO, bowing to President John Dramani Mahama has caused a stir on social media

NAPO, known for his fiery speeches and heated rhetoric, showed reverence when greeting the President, who was walking alongside the Asantehene

The video led to online pandemonium as Ghanaians shared their reactions to the former Minister engaging in uncharacteristic conduct

NPP 2024 Vice Presidential candidate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has sparked online reactions after his conduct during an encounter with President Mahama.

NAPO bows to show respect after meeting President Mahama at the Mining in Motion summit. Image credit: @matthewoprempeh, @jdmahama

The opposition politician was in a crowd of people when he was approached by the ruling Ghanaian leader at the Mining in Motion Summit held at the Kempinski Hotel on Monday, June 2, 2025.

NAPO bowed to show reverence to Mahama as he reached for a handshake.

Mahama shook his political opponent's hand and continued his walk down the event venue with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, walking by his side.

NAPO's conduct during the encounter with Mahama raised eyebrows among Ghanaians.

The former Member of Parliament for Manhyia is known for his combative political instincts; he frequently courts controversy, and his utterances often spark political firestorms.

His distinct style of politics was not on display during the meeting with Mahama, prompting many social media users to express disbelief at the video.

Watch the video below.

NAPO's penchant for political missteps rose to the fore during the 2024 election cycle when he was named the Vice Presidential candidate for the NPP, serving as a running mate to flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

During his unveiling as the running mate, NAPO sparked controversy after downplaying the achievements of Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

“Since independence from 1957 till today, we’ve not had any president that has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I say from 1957 till today, you can bring your Kwame Nkrumah... no president who has protected Ghana and moved the country forward like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," he said.

NAPO also triggered another political furore days later after making similarly dismissive remarks about the late President John Atta Mills.

NAPO often sparks controversy with his fiery political rhetoric. Image credit: @matthewoprempeh

Ghanaians react to NAPO bowing before Mahama

Social media expressed their opinions on the video of NAPO bowing before President John Dramani Mahama.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions below.

Sixtus said:

So NAPO can be so calm like this?

yayra657 wrote:

"I love this video, not because of your king but the president of Ghana 😩❤️. JM, I love you, daddy❤️."

Annie😍 daisy ❤️‍🩹 commented:

"Is it my eyes 🤪👀 or is NAPO bowing to great Mr President?😁eiii"

Ame Norvi noted:

"NAPO is very funny 😁"

SAM DOLLAR 💸 opined:

"Is that not Napo or na my eyes 😂"

NAPO rules out running for President

YEN.com.gh previously reported that NAPO ruled out contesting for the NPP's 2028 presidential elections.

Speaking on the sidelines of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Accra on April 16, he said he has no interest in the race for flagbearer.

Several top NPP politicians, including former Vice President and immediate past flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, and current Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong, have all expressed their interest in leading the party into the next elections.

