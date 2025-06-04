A Ghanaian woman is in disbelief after finding out that thieves had stolen her electricity meter, leaving her without power.

Venting her spleen in a video, she indicated that she woke up in the morning to a shocking sight. Her electricity meter, which had been securely installed on the outside of her house, was missing.

The wires connecting the meter were cut, but there was no sign of forced entry, suggesting that the theft had been carried out discreetly, possibly overnight.

The incident prompted a public outcry over the security of the country’s electricity infrastructure, as the disgruntled woman claimed that ECG officials who installed the meter had assured her that it was tamper-proof and could not be easily stolen.

Watch the video of a Ghanaian woman laments over her stolen meter:

Source: YEN.com.gh