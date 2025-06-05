Courage Dzidula Kpodo, a former KNUST student, made history as the first Ghanaian to be named the overall best student at MIT

He previously graduated as the 2020 Salutatorian and best architecture student at KNUST, having also earned distinction in his WASSCE

While at MIT, he co-founded Postbox Ghana, a cultural preservation project, and has received widespread praise from Ghanaians

A young Ghanaian man, Courage Dzidula Kpodo, has fulfilled the dreams of many of his peers with his remarkable academic achievement.

The former Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student, against all odds, emerged as the overall best student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Courage Dzidula Kpodo, an architect from Ghana and a KNUST alumnus, achieved this milestone by being recognised as the overall best student upon completing his master's degree in Architecture at MIT. This feat makes him the first Ghanaian to claim this accolade at the prestigious American institution.

Courage Dzidula Kpodo's academic journey

Kpodo's journey to realising even loftier academic dreams began when he earned a distinction in the 2016 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). He further distinguished himself when he graduated from KNUST in 2020.

After completing his architecture degree at KNUST, he was named the 2020 Salutatorian of the College of Art and Built Environment and recognised as the best graduating architecture student.

During his time at MIT, Kpodo co-founded Postbox Ghana. This project utilises popular postcards from post-independence Ghana and architectural archival materials to create new visual references and aesthetic possibilities that draw on collective memory.

This initiative reflects his commitment to combining cultural heritage with digital archiving in architecture.

Many of his close friends attribute his academic prowess to the well-equipped Department of Architecture at KNUST.

This department has a history of producing architects and researchers for both local and international built environments. Several professional institutions, including the Ghana Institute of Architects and the Royal Institute of British Architects, also accredit the department.

Reactions to Courage emerging MIT's best student

