A Ghanaian man has made a remarkable transition from his role as a manager to join the US Army

John Owusu, a 43-year-old KNUST graduate who previously worked with the Accra Breweries Limited, passed out recently

He spoke in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, sharing his views on his latest achievement

A Ghanaian man who once served as a district manager at Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) has officially passed out as a U.S. Army soldier. This marks a proud new chapter in his life journey.

John Owusu, 43, made the life-changing decision to relocate to the United States in 2022. With a rich background in education and work experience, he has now earned the rank of Specialist (SPC) in petroleum operations with the U.S. Army.

Ghanaian man celebrates joining the US Army. Image source: Quaku Quaku

Source: Facebook

John's path has been one of dedication and bold steps. He holds a master's degree in Business Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and a first degree in Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He is also an alumnus of Jachie Pramso Senior High School. His professional life began at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), followed by seven years at United Bank of Africa and another seven years at Accra Brewery Limited.

After moving to the United States, he worked with Sherwin-Williams Paints for a year before taking on his next big challenge - enlisting in the U.S. Army.

On June 5, 2025, he proudly graduated as SPC John Owusu, a specialist in petroleum.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Mr Owusu spoke on his motivation for taking up a bold step.

"I have always had the drive to try new things, set high targets, and meet new standards," he proudly said.

GH celebrity soldier joins US Army

Similarly, a popular Ghanaian man recently joined the US Army. Ghanaian soldier, Kwaku Raymond, known for his viral TikTok content, announced his entry into the US Army on June 4, 2025.

This was after Raymond, who was enlisted in the Ghana Army in 2005, served for nearly two decades before resigning and relocating to the United States.

Celebrity Soldier announces joining US Army. Image source: KwakuRaymond

Source: Facebook

Speaking about his new chapter with the US Army, Kwaku Raymond, often referred to as the celebrity soldier, shared his emotional testimony online.

He thanked America and the American Army for giving him this opportunity to serve and have a better life.

Netizens hail soldier after joining US Army

Netizens who saw the post about the Ghanaian soldier joining the US Army were filled with pride and overwhelmed with joy. Many in the comments section congratulated him.

Source: YEN.com.gh