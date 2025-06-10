Vice-presidential aspirant Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh donated to Kumasi rehabilitation centres to mark 20 years of annual giving

Napo's third and final donation of 2025 included rice and toiletries for those at Edwenase, Cheshire, and the Kumasi Children's Home

The opposition party politician began the tradition while in medical school and now supports Ghanaian facilities three times a year

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 vice-presidential candidate, has committed another decade to his philanthropic activities in public institutions.

The politician, also known fondly as Napo, concluded 20 years of dedicated community service with a generous outing in Kumasi.

In a show of service and philanthropy, the politician, despite facing backlash during the 2024 presidential election, did not put his visits to rehabilitation centres in Kumasi on hold.

YEN.com.gh confirmed that Dr Opoku Prempeh showed a little bit of his care to three key rehabilitation homes in Kumasi on Monday, June 9, 2025.

He visited the Edwenase Rehabilitation Centre (a training facility for adults who are physically and mentally challenged), then made another short trip to the neighbouring Cheshire Rehabilitation Home.

He then made his final stop at the Kumasi Children's Home. This marked the third and final donation in celebration of 20 years of dedicated philanthropy and community service.

At these three facilities, he donated food items and household essentials such as cooking oil, sugar, maize, beans, gari, canned mackerel, rice, tinned tomatoes, biscuits and soft drinks.

The video on X highlighting Napo's visit to the children's home is below:

This has remained a constant tradition for Dr Opoku Prempeh, and he has maintained it for exactly two decades since his medical school days.

He provides support three times yearly, offering not only food but also essential supplies such as medications, sandals, and books.

While at the Kwasado Edwenase Rehabilitation Centre, the politician spoke of the early days when he began this commitment.

He spoke of how he started his service to the community during his time in medical school, explaining:

"I always pray for God's blessings so that I will be able to bless others in return."

He then pledged to continue visiting rehabilitation centres to offer additional support to the needy.

Rita Adjei, manageress of the Edwenase Rehabilitation Centre, conveyed deep gratitude for the donation, emphasising that Napo's generosity was driven not by politics but by a genuine commitment to helping others.

She described his consistent support as a crucial source of relief in addressing the centre’s long-standing operational challenges.

Harriet Osei-Wusu, the public health officer at the Cheshire Rehabilitation Home, also expressed her heartfelt appreciation, highlighting the positive impact of the donation on their facility.

“We can’t thank him enough. He always responds without hesitation when we reach out for help.”

At the Kumasi Children’s Home, Assistant Manager Cletus Frimpong Osei Kwarteng also thanked Napo for the support.

He stated that the donation showed that Dr Prempeh truly cared about and understood the needs of less fortunate children.

