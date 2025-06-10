Ghanaian influencer Fel Ronan recently lost his $200,000 residence in East Legon to the fire on Saturday, June 7, 2025

Fel Ronan believes his East Legon home was deliberately set on fire while he was away.

He claims police found a brown envelope containing fuel-soaked cotton in his master bedroom, suggesting the fire was started intentionally

Ghanaian influencer Fel Ronan has opened up about a discovery he made after police officers visited his East Legon apartment, which recently burned.

In a video, he claimed someone close to him deliberately set the place ablaze when he left to drop his girlfriend at the airport.

According to a TikTok video shared on his page, Fel Ronan claimed the police discovered a brown envelope containing cotton soaked in fuel in one of his rooms.

He believes that is where the fire started since he did not shut its window when he was leaving for the airport with his lover.

"It was intentional. Someone did it. I had the police here on Saturday to conduct investigations into how the fire started, and we found an envelope at the back of my master bedroom. The envelope contained cotton soaked in fuel, and the person just slid the window and threw it into my room," he said.

Despite accusing people close to him, he did not mention exactly who he suspects caused the damage to the property.

Fel Ronan's $200,000 East Legon house burns

On Saturday, June 7, 2025, news broke out that Fel Ronan had lost his home, which he claimed cost him $200,000 to buy in East Legon in the Greater Accra Region.

The house was engulfed in fire a shot while after the young man left home to drop someone at the airport, which is not too far from his residence.

The TikToker reportedly lost everything in the fire incident, leaving only ashes as an indication of the flames.

In a video on X, some people who are probably Fel Ronan’s neighbours came to the house to try to douse the fire, but that was not possible.

Watch the video of Fel Ronan speaking about his fire incident below:

Netizens react to Fel Ronan's update

Netizens who saw the video of Fel Ronan providing a public update on the fire incident at home expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post.

@Silence Verena wrote:

"Me I knew it, I even told Alberto this thing."

@Banjo87 wrote:

"Have not seen Jason for some time now."

@Catosky wrote:

"So right now what should we do.

@Christopher Botchway wrote:

"Settings paaaa."

@Australia Beast wrote:

"Oga rest.. Wetin concern us."

@SWANZY.BABE_1 wrote:

"Don’t you have cctv camera around?"

@Devil 123 wrote:

"You can see pain in his eyes 😔😔😔sorry dear."

