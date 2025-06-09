Kweku Smoke fumed after his expensive Corvette suffered damage at the University of Ghana’s Pent Hall Week event on Saturday, June 7, 2025

Another driver accidentally drove his vehicle into the star rapper's expensive car as he prepared to leave the school with an associate

Kweku Smoke remained silent as he assessed the damage to the Corvette before he and his associate eventually left the university's premises

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Paul Amankwah, popularly known as Kweku Smoke, courted attention after a video from his appearance at the University of Ghana’s Pent Hall Week celebration on Saturday, June 7, 2025, surfaced on social media.

The On The Streets hitmaker was among several high-profile Ghanaian musicians, including Kwesi Arthur, Stonebwoy, and RJZ, who performed at the event.

Nigerian music superstar Mayorkun, who recently flew to Ghana to host a star-studded listening party in Accra for his Still the Mayor album, also performed as a guest artiste at the University of Ghana’s Pent Hall Week celebration.

Following his electrifying performance at the event, Kweku Smoke's expensive red Corvette suffered significant damage as he and his associate prepared to leave the tertiary institution's premises.

Another driver accidentally drove his vehicle into the award-winning rapper's expensive car, leaving him furious and near tears, while a large crowd gathered around them and attempted to comfort him after the unfortunate incident.

Kweku Smoke remained silent as he assessed the damage to the Corvette before he and his associate eventually got into the car and left the University of Ghana school premises for their home late in the evening.

The footage from the incident triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who offered their support to the rapper. The incident also came a few days after he was announced as the headline artiste for the 2025 edition of the Ghana Party in the Park music festival in the UK.

The organisers of the event made the announcement with a video on social media, which showed Kweku Smoke receiving a call offering him the opportunity to headline the show while he played golf with his friend.

Below are the videos of Kweku Smoke fuming after his Corvette got damaged at the Legon Pent Hall Week celebration:

Reactions to Kweku Smoke's Corvette getting damaged

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

gijawillis commented:

"No mechanic in Ghana can fix this."

Freddy Crugger said:

"He doesn't own that Corvette. It’s rented. That’s why he vex like that."

Kel Copson wrote:

"Bro looks so worried...🥹😔 Which might mean 1. He rented the car. 2. Cost of fixing the car is outrageous (wait, he has money, right?)😳. Pent no pay am😅😅."

Izzy said:

"Now you see what Ascona was talking about is true. 😂 Why will you allow the CR-V to pass where the Corvette is also passing? Now an accident has happened."

Akrobeto meets his fan after his accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that after Abroketo's car accident, he met a fan at Konongo on Friday, May 23, 2025, seeming in high spirits.

The Kumawood actor showed good physical fitness as he visited musician Seth Diamond's mother, a big supporter, and interacted with her.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to commend Akrobeto for his special visit to see his fan in her home after his recent collision scare.

