A Ghanaian nurse has celebrated the nationwide strike by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) with dance moves, as the industrial action enters its second week.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The unnamed nurse, dressed in her uniform, is seen dancing joyfully to upbeat music, seemingly in support of the ongoing strike.

The video, shared widely on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), is accompanied by captions expressing solidarity with her colleagues and frustration with the government’s handling of health workers’ grievances.

"I think the government should listen to their views and take immediate action. What’s your say on this as a staff or rotation nurse? I was sad, tho hmm, a country called Ghana," she wrote.

The GRNMA strike, declared on June 3, 2025, has disrupted operations at numerous hospitals and clinics nationwide.

Nurses and midwives are demanding better conditions of service, including improved allowances, risk benefits, and support for postings to rural areas.

The strike has led to increased pressure on the healthcare system and a reported rise in avoidable deaths due to the absence of critical frontline staff.

Watch the video of the Ghanaian nurse dancing after the GRNMA strike below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh