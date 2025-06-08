A Ghanaian woman showed how much she loves famous Ghanaian YouTuber and comic actor Akabenezer when she met him

The lady was emotional and showed the YouTuber and comic actor evidence on her phone to prove her love for him

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

A Ghanaian woman was emotional when she met her favourite celebrity on the streets near the University of Ghana campus.

The celebrity the woman met was the famous Ghanaian YouTuber and comic actor Akabenezer, popularly called Dr Likee.

Ghanaian woman cries on meeting Akabenezer for the first time. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

In a video on X, the woman was captured crying after she set eyes on Dr Likee. She said that she follows Ababenezer on all social media channels where he is present and watches his videos.

The woman was wearing blue jeans and a top. Dr Likee was wearing a jeans trouser with a white hat to complement his look. He was also holding a container filled with drinks, possibly for an event.

The woman shed tears and said that it was her first time seeing Dr Likee. The YouTuber hugged his fan and consoled her. However, she seemed inconsolable.

After crying for a while, the two exchanged contact information and parted ways. Before they went their separate ways, the lady promised to keep in touch with the popular YouTuber.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to woman showing Akabenezer love

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Some criticised the lady while others said she should be left to show love to the celebrity.

Read them below:

@Mr_Gidiglo said:

“Arhn ibi now I understand, sometimes enobe the artistes demma fault say them dey eat the women.”

@corrolaquamhe wrote:

“Aka is that guy. I remember the last time I met him at Mampong luckily I posted a video of him on my status, so I showed him how funny and how much I adore him. He took his phone out and told me to xender the video to him. He's really a good person in public.”

@Nanaezze said:

“She'll finish and send Aka to Ante Naa and Adezua. Aka for dey gee.”

@Bra_Baffour wrote:

“People saw Michael Jackson and collapsed. You saw Aka dey cry. Obiaa ne ne standard 😅.”

@1957_Rick said:

“Women and settings 🤣🤣🤣. It’s tedua she wants. Contact deɛ wode yɛ dɛn?”

@heritage_yaw wrote:

“Y'all during comparisons in the Cs dey funny me. individual preferences. Your fav and her fav can't be the same.”

@David_dela07 said:

“Women be dramatic paa oo you see comedian Dey cry instead of you to be laughing 😂.”

@Mmonkoaa wrote:

“The day I’ll see Jackie Appiah, I’ll cry nonstop unless she sends me to her house.”

Source: YEN.com.gh