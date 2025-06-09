Grief has engulfed students and lecturers of the University of Ghana Law School, following the passing of a student

Sheriff Ibrahim's passing was announced on June 7, 2025, after he reportedly collapsed and died on the spot

While expressing sorrow over the incident, the University of Ghana Law School sympathised with his family

A University of Ghana law student, Sheriff Ibrahim, has passed away, breaking the hearts of his friends and loved ones.

The sad news was reported on the X page of Radio Universe and confirmed by the Ketu North Member of Parliament, Edem Agbana.

Sheriff Ibrahim was reportedly participating in the fun games organised under the Dean's Cup, as part of the LSU Week celebrations, when he suddenly collapsed and passed away.

"Today has shaken us in ways we could never have imagined. What began as a joyful celebration of unity and community during our LSU Week has turned into a day of immense sorrow. The tragic passing of our dear friend and colleague in the very course of activities meant to bring us together has left us heartbroken," a statement from the school said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the PFD400 class and to all who knew and loved him. There are no words that can truly capture the weight of such a loss, especially under these circumstances. We feel it with you," it added.

The incident, according to the statement from the Ghana Law School, marred the beauty of the whole LSU Week celebration.

Following Ibrahim's demise, other activities of the celebration, including a scheduled dinner, were cancelled.

Meanwhile, Sheriff has been buried in line with Islamic traditions and customs. A vigil is also expected to be held for Sheriff on Monday, June 9, 2025.

Edem Agbana sympathises with Sheriff's family

Ghanaian Parliamentarian, Edem Agbana, took to social media to express his feelings about the passing of Sheriff whom he described as a good friend.

"A friend joined his law school mates for fun games. Just before kickoff, he collapsed and died. Such a vibrant soul, gone in a moment. Life is fleeting. May God help make our short stay here worthwhile. Rest In Peace, Sheriff," he said.

