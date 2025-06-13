Ghanaian political commentator Appiah Stadium has lost a 'son,' the NDC fanatic announced on social media

Clad in black, Appiah Stadium visited Gerald’s grieving family and made a generous donation in a video

Appiah urged Gerald’s widow to open a bank account and invest the money for his one month old baby's future

Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium, has announced the passing of one of his 'sons', Gerald Adonteng Frimpong, popularly known as fine boy.

Gerald reportedly passed away on June 11, 2025; however, the cause of his demise has not been made public.

Who is Gerald to Appiah Stadium?

Gerald is not the biological son of Appiah Stadium. He is Appiah's protégé, just like Kwame Ahenfie and others.

Due to their strong bond and the respect Gerald had for Appiah, he decided to make him his son. Appiah also claims Gerald bears a striking resemblance to him and calls him his 'son' as a result.

Meanwhile, the deceased, Gerald, left behind a wife who conceived a month and some weeks ago.

Appiah Stadium visits Gerald's family

Following his demise, Appiah Stadium paid a visit to Gerald's family's house. In a video which has since gone viral, the NDC fanatic was visibly distraught during his visit.

Clad in black attire, Appiah made a generous donation to the young man's family. He gave the widow GH¢20,000 and stated that the money came from Ibrahim Mahama's coffers and was intended to be used to care for Gerald's baby.

While handing over the money to the widow, who wept in the video, Appiah Stadium advised her to open a bank account and invest the money in the child's future.

The video of Appiah Stadium's visit to Gerald's Family House had gone viral and reached over 20,000 people as of the time of filing the report, with over 17,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video of Appiah Stadium's visit to Gerald's Family House below:

Netizens sympathise with Appiah Stadium, Gerald's family

Netizens who saw the video of the visit to Gerald's family were heartbroken. Many in the comments section sympathised with the family of the deceased.

However, others also commended Appiah Stadium for showing love to his deceased protege and acknowledging Ibrahim Mahama's support to the bereaved family.

@Odi_sika_abrante3 wrote:

"Rest well Ofie 😢😭😭 and GOD bless Ibrahim Mahama."

@Bra Qwame wrote:

"Wow this is beautiful 🤩 💯💯 ɛyɛ zuuu saaa 5000 years."

@Kha@ri wrote:

"Appiah stadium Dey do campaign for 2028 election oo u people don’t know."

@Baba Orgah wrote:

"Keep winning souls for Mahama and Ibrahim."

@Big Pick wrote:

"Those who keeps insulting APPIAH should bow their heads in shame."

Appiah Stadium attends Adwenpahene's funeral

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium looked devastated when he attended the funeral of his good friend and fellow NDC supporter, Adwenpahene.

The popular political commentator, who is often lively in his videos, looked sober as he reflected on the passing of his beloved friend.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some commiserated with the bereaved family while others commended Appiah on his composure.

