Sweet Adjeley, a Ghanaian food blogger, travelled to the US with so many traditional items from Ghana

The food blogger shared a video showing all the things she took along, and this amazed many

Social media users who watched her video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

Popular Ghanaian food blogger Sweet Adjeley shared a video showing all the things she packed from Ghana to the United States of America.

The food vlogger had been in Ghana for a while with her husband and said they needed to return so they could attend their child’s graduation.

Sweet Adjeley travels to the US with Ghanaian food and items. Photo credit: Sweet Adjeley

Source: Facebook

In a video on Facebook, Sweet Adjeley showed the things she packed in the boxes they travelled with to the US.

Even before showing the things, she sounded a caution to her viewers that some of the things she brought were unbelievable.

“You will not believe the things I brought from Ghana.”

She used boxes instead of the suitcases many people use when travelling. Sweet Adjeley cut through the cello tape covering the boxes, opened them and started taking the things out.

Sweet Adjeley took things that can be described as items one would find in a traditional Ghanaian home.

The items include:

Fan, utensils in all forms, a cauldron called dadesen in Ghana, spoons and ladles, a wooden spatula, metal for holding the cauldron to cook, a charcoal, coal pot, a kitchen stool, a wooden table, calabash and clay pots, spices, smoked fish, dawadawa, and fried fish.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on items Sweet Adjeley took abroad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video Sweet Adjeley shared. Read them below:

Nänä Teä said:

“Eeeeii you went prepared paaa oo.”

Beatriz Yayra Adafia wrote:

“Whoever packed the box must be protected.”

Agyeiwaa Papabi said:

“Just when I was thinking about how she will use the coal pot, then boom she brings out charcoal eeii Ghanafoɔ 😂.”

Smylz Willie B-Christ wrote:

“You really took Ghana back, Sweet Adjeley 😁. Kɛ emli dadesɛŋ kɛ papa fɛɛ. Dasrait! Hemɔ o ✌️♥️♥️♥️.”

Cynthia Quarcoo Osei said:

“Ummm, what a funny world 🌎. Whilst some people are doing away with their dades3n and aluminium pots, others too are busy buying them. The world 🌎 has never been fair. I love ❤ the clay pots or bowls 🥣.”

Dery Aabangbio Eunice wrote:

“So mortar, charcoal etc etc all knows USA, while me a human being doesn't even know where the airport is, chia this life eeerrr, Sweet Adjeley please when next you come to Ghana let me know so that I will come and you put me in one of the boxes and go 😀😀😀😀.”

Nora Saviour asked:

“But that charcoal won't be enough the entire time?”

Sweet Adjeley responded:

“Nora Saviour, don’t worry, I have backup 😂.”

Source: YEN.com.gh