Ghanaian media personality and musician Daniel Quophi Amoateng, popularly called Okyeame Quophi, has responded to allegations that he abuses his wife.

Okyeame Quophi boldly stated that he doesn't even punish his children and has never raised his hands against his wife, Stacey Amoateng.

Stacy Amoateng's husband Okyeame Quophi denies domestic violence allegations.

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, he shared some personal information during their live interview.

The father of three emphasised that he was brought up by a Fante woman who taught him good manners and how to treat women with respect.

Okyeame Quophi expressed concern over the growing tendency for some individuals to spread false allegations about others.

“But if you’re wise, you don’t rush to respond to such allegations. Ultimately, I ask myself if it’s true and if it’s not, I’m good to go about my life guilt-free. I can never hit my wife."

"My wife had and still has issues with one of her eyes. She has crossed eyes, and my son has the same problem. Her eye got infected, and she had to wear black sunglasses for a while and use lots of medications."

"But in our society, if a woman is seen with blood in her eyes, it is swiftly concluded that she has been beaten by her husband. “May God not forgive me if I ever do that. No, I don’t do that,”



