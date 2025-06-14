Some residents and road users along the Accra-Tema Motorway enjoyed alcoholic drinks without paying for them by the roadside

A truck carrying products for Guinness Ghana Breweries was involved in an accident with an aboboya, causing the crate of drinks to fall off

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the footage

Some residents along the Accra-Tema motorway and other road users scrambled for alcoholic drinks from a truck after the vehicle was involved in an accident.

The truck, fully loaded with products of Guinness Ghana Breweries, fell on the side of the road and got many people rushing to enjoy the drink.

Some residents on the Accra-Tema motorway enjoy free alcoholic drinks after a truck was involved in an accident. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

In a video on X, the residents and some road users, mainly young men, were caught on camera picking, opening and enjoying the alcoholic drinks.

The young men took the alcohol joyfully and said that most of the drinks already seemed chilled.

The driver’s mate also took a bottle of an alcoholic drink and enjoyed it. He hurt his leg and used some to wash the blood.

The driver, who was not hurt from the accident, later managed to enter the car so he could pick up his bag and phone from the car.

The driver’s mate also entered the car through the only accessible door and picked up his items. They intended to call their bosses to inform them of the accident and then figure out their next action.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to people drinking by the roadside

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Some condemned the people who drank the alcohol, while others supported their actions. Read the comments below:

@AlhasssanBawah said:

“School boys go come sip the beer 🍺 like something 😂.”

@lesterben20 wrote:

“Thought there was a ban for Aboboyaa’s not to use the motorway 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

@bnamakye said:

“The motorway drinks more beer each year than myself and geng combined 😂😂😂.”

@boham30 wrote:

“This happens every year😁.”

@i_NanaTM said:

“Beer diɛ ɛnuaa ni club 😂.”

@KamalabdulRf wrote:

“These aboboyaa people dey worry oo.”

@TesanoCnn said:

“If this is SA, all the bottles would be gone in minutes.”

@snowbaljoe wrote:

“Looks like this is becoming a norm...every year beer truck dey fall.”

@mula9991 said:

“Since no one died di3 it calls for celebration 🥳 I dey there with my pork 🍖.”

@_lex_talks wrote:

“When we are happy, we drink; when we are sad, we drink.”

@mr_wemz said:

“The worst thing about driving on the road and accidents is that someone will always suffer from another person's errors or negligence.”

@Jim_Samps wrote:

“Chairman “paei” so he no know he hurt sef….morro if e tear ein eye top wey he go feel ham.”

