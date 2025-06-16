Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah warned Asaase Radio against political bias during its 5th anniversary thanksgiving in Accra

He criticised the recent NCA shutdowns, calling them a form of “retaliatory politics” linked to past actions by the NPP

Korankye urged Asaase staff to reject the “Pro-NPP” label and instead embrace their mandate as a “Pro-Ghanaian” media outlet

Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah of RoyalHouse Chapel International has urged Asaase Radio to remain neutral and non-partisan, warning against political bias during the station’s 5th anniversary thanksgiving.

A Thanksgiving service was held in honour of Asaase Radio's 5th anniversary, one of the biggest media companies in Ghana, on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the Oil Dome in Accra.

The clergyman, during the service, spoke on the recent shutdown of 62 radio stations by the National Communications Authority (NCA). Asaase Radio was among the stations affected by the declaration.

According to Sam Korankye, the action was done as a form of retaliation. He said that, because the NPP, while in power, had previously shut down some radio stations perceived to be pro-NDC, the current developments appear to be doing likewise.

However, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, the founder of Asaase Radio, in a post on X, explained that the station delayed in renewing its licence by October last year, 2024.

"It was to be renewed by October but only done in December 2024," he stated in a post on X.

But, according to the man of God, it was a "do me, I do you" retaliatory behaviour.

Sam Korankye said;

"You will understand why they did that. Because when the NPP was in government, they shut down some supposedly pro-NDC radio stations, so it seems like a kind of retaliation."

"But I stand here as a servant of the Most High God, and I rebuke this spirit of retaliatory politics in the mighty name of Jesus. We cannot, as a nation, continue with this 'you do me, I do you' mentality. It is a spirit from the pit of hell. I crush it, I kill it, and I destroy it in the name of Jesus."

Declaring himself as the chaplain of Asaase Radio, he advised the Asaase staff not to see themselves and the radio station as pro-NPP, but instead, as pro-Ghanaian. In a prayer, the Apostle General conferred spiritual authority on Asaase Radio to fulfil its journalistic mandate.

"I'll always pray for you, on one condition: that you do not do what others do. As a radio station, your job is to educate the public. You need to be balanced, and you need to be fair in your reporting and reportage."

"Say the truth—the facts, nothing but the facts. Do not be happy with the tag others have given you as a 'Pro-NPP radio station.' Do not accept it. You are not Pro-NPP; you are a Pro-Ghanaian radio station," he said.

The event, attended by Asaase’s top management and staff, marked five years of the station’s mission to provide credible news, intelligent talk, and African-focused content.

Watch the video of the Thanksgiving Service below:

Reactions to Sam Korankye's Asaase Radio plea

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions of Ghanaians who came across the video on X (formerly Twitter). Some of the comments are below.

@illegalLuminary commented:

"Nobody helped Radio Gold, XYZ and others pay their fines and costs. Nobody spoke for them in the years they were off the air.

If companies and people do bad things, they must be punished. There is nothing retaliatory about it."

@desmond56804 commented:

"Now, Asaase Radio wants to find a way to enter an alliance with the NDC camp.😂"e laws, u are saying retaliatory politics. Wshy don't you add the other stations?"

@CurryJay_ wrote:

"Lol, but this one ankasa e no be church matter. Just renew ur Licence, that’s all. As simple as that."

@Emma320282217 commented:

"Now, Asaase Radio want to find a way to enter an alliance with the NDC camp.😂"

Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase, demands GH¢10m

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), filed a defamation suit against Asaase Radio, ABC News, and journalist Wilberforce Asare.

The suit stemmed from a viral video and accompanying texts alleging Gyamfi used party funds for a lavish trip to Miami with his wife, which he described as false and malicious.

In the GH¢10 million lawsuit, Gyamfi accused the defendants of recklessly publishing defamatory content intended to tarnish his reputation.

He is seeking a retraction, an unqualified apology to be published on their platforms and in the Daily Graphic for three days, and complete removal of the publication from their websites.

