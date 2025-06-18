The Church of Pentecost commissioned a 35-bed AI-powered hospital in Kumbagre, Bolgatanga, on June 18, 2025, to improve healthcare in the Upper East Region

The hospital integrates advanced AI technologies to enhance diagnostic accuracy and assist in clinical decision-making

The initiative, inspired by a 2017 car accident involving a church pastor, is part of the Church's Vision 2028 to transform healthcare services in Ghana

On June 18, 2025, the Church of Pentecost formally commissioned and dedicated its ultra-modern, 35-bed Pentecost Hospital in Kumbagre, Bolgatanga.

The newly commissioned 35-bed Pentecost Hospital in Kumbagre, Bolgatanga, integrates advanced AI technologies to improve healthcare in the Upper East Region. Photo credit: TCP (Facebok)

The grand commissioning ceremony was led by Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of The Church of Pentecost and President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council.

He also had assistance from traditional leaders, officials of the Ghana Health Service, government functionaries, and top security officials from the region.

The hospital, a remarkable achievement in healthcare development, is a significant leap forward for the Upper East Region.

Pentecost Hospital stands out as an “AI hospital,” a designation that highlights its integration of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies.

These AI systems are designed to enhance diagnostic accuracy, assist in clinical decision-making, and streamline patient management.

The hospital combined state-of-the-art infrastructure with advanced technologies in order to raise the standard of healthcare in the region and beyond.

Health challenges solved with AI-powered hospital

Ghana’s Upper East Region, like many areas in the country, faces significant challenges in healthcare delivery, including a shortage of medical professionals and limited access to timely care. The hospital’s use of artificial intelligence offers a solution to these issues.

AI-powered tools can assist healthcare providers in making quicker, more accurate diagnoses. Such diagnoses can range from medical imaging analysis to remote consultations, making it accessible to distant communities.

This initiative aligns with Ghana's national AI strategy, which seeks to leverage technology to improve public health delivery and reduce healthcare disparities.

The Pentecost Hospital also offers a comprehensive range of medical services to the community. The 35-bed facility is equipped with advanced medical technologies and will provide general outpatient and inpatient care, emergency services, maternity care, and various specialised clinics.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, leads the commissioning of the AI-powered Pentecost Hospital in Kumbagre. Photo credit: TCP (Facebok)

These services are designed to meet the growing healthcare needs of Kumbagre, Bolgatanga, and surrounding areas, as well as cross-border communities.

According to the church, the journey to the realisation of the hospital began in 2017, after a life-changing event for the Church.

A pastor of the church, along with his family, was involved in a car accident. To cater for them, the church had to struggle for 16 hours to transfer the injured members to a distant hospital.

This event prompted the church leadership to take action. This incident sparked the vision for a local clinic, which soon expanded into the establishment of a full-fledged hospital under the Church’s broader societal transformation agenda, Vision 2028.

Taken to their Facebook page, the Church of Pentecost shared a series of photos of the commissioned hospital.

