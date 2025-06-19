Ghana’s team at the 2025 PAMO won three silver medals and one bronze, placing ninth in Africa, their best result ever

Six students from top Ghanaian schools exhibited exceptional problem-solving skills and focus during the competition

The students also explored Botswana’s culture, visiting landmarks like the Three Chiefs Monument and National Museum

A group of young Ghanaian scholars have made the country proud after they shined at the Pan African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO) held in Gaborone, Botswana between June 12 and June 18.

Ghanaian students proudly display their silver and bronze medals earned from the PAMO 2025 held in Botswana. Photo credit: Ghana Olympiad Academy.

The Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO) is an annual mathematics competition for talented secondary school students from across Africa, organised by the African Mathematical Union.

It aims to foster mathematical excellence, identify and nurture young talent, promote collaboration among African nations, and encourage gender equality in STEM fields.

At the competition, Ghana was represented by six students — three males and three females, all of them outstanding scholars picked from across various institutions in the country.

Below are the schools attended by the 6 representatives.

Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec Legon).

Brimpong Addai Akosah.

Albert Owusu Boakye.

Opoku Ware School, Santasi, Kumasi.

Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah.

Wesley Girls’ High School, Cape Coast, Central Ghana.

Lydia Elikplim Yawa Adanuty.

Laura Assan-Donkoh.

Ghana Christian International High School, Bogwabo, Ghana.

Ariel Amoonoowa Asman.

Ghanaian students make history at PAMO 2025

When the results were announced, Ghana made history with its best-ever PAMO performance. The representatives came out with three silver medals and one Bronze medal. This placed Ghana in the ninth position overall in Africa.

Meet our champions below:

Brimpong Addai Akosah [from Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec-Legon)] came out with a silver medal.

Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah [from Opoku Ware School] came out with a silver medal.

Lydia Elikplim Yawa Adanuty [From Wesley Girls' High School] earned a bronze medal and then a silver medal from the PAMO girls' category.

Also delivering commendable performances were:

Albert Owusu Boakye [from Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec-Legon).

Laura Assan-Donkoh [from Wesley Girls’ High School.]

Ariel Amoonoowa Asman [from Ghana Christian International High School]

Ghanaian students were adequately prepared

The Ghanaian scholars competed with over 250 students from 22 African nations in the competition.

They were accompanied by experienced coaches and officials under the leadership of the MISE Foundation-Ghana, with assistance and coordination from the Ghana Olympiad Academy (GOA).

The young Ghanaian representatives maintained their focus and drive, exhibiting discipline and creative reasoning over several days of rigorous competition.

All the students from the African nations convened in Botswana were asked to tackle some of the continent's most demanding mathematical problems.

Ghanaian students explored Botswana's cultural richness

During the week, the organisers decided to release the pressure that came with the exams and let the students explore Botswana's rich culture.

All participants explored Botswana’s historical gems, including the Three Chiefs Monument and the National Museum.

Ghana's top students proudly display their silver and bronze medals from PAMO 2025 in Botswana, celebrating a historic achievement. Photo credit: Ghana Olympiad Academy (Facebook)

