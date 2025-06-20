A young Ghanaian lady sparked online debate by claiming that money is more important than love in a relationship

A young Ghanaian lady has stirred a heated debate online after openly declaring that money is more important than love in a relationship.

In a trending video shared on Instagram, the lady, who identifies as a "gold digger," argued that financial benefits are crucial in any romantic relationship.

Speaking from the streets of Accra, she referenced a popular line from Nigerian artist Davido’s hit song Assurance: 'Love is sweet oh, but when money enter love, it's sweeter.

She quoted the song, saying:

"There is a song that goes like this: 'love is sweet oh, but when money enter love, it's sweeter'.'"

The young lady based her ideology of relationships on the song. She continued further, hurling insults at those who would try to be in a relationship with her without ensuring she benefits financially from it.

She asserted her dominance on being a 'gold digger,' i.e., someone who enters a romantic relationship primarily for financial gain rather than for genuine love or affection.

Individuals like her in society are motivated by the prospect of obtaining money, gifts, or other material benefits from their wealthy partner. This behaviour is often seen as opportunistic and transactional, focusing on what they can get from the relationship rather than building a genuine emotional connection.

She claimed that if she were dating for love alone, the love would not be able to pay the rent when it is due; as such, money is a priority for her instead of the stench that comes with love.

The Ghanaian lady also said that despite being in multiple relationships, she would not mind having a wealthy, often older, man who would provide for her financially in exchange for companionship, intimacy, or other favours.

She also shared the number of boyfriends she has and how she manages to gather the sum of GH₵100 from each of them daily. Despite all this, she maintains that this money is not enough to cater for her needs.

The video of her ranting about her love for money was shared on Instagram and caught the attention of many.

Watch the video below.

Lady blasted for choosing money over love

The lady's comments, as you would expect, caused a storm online, inviting different forms of reactions from Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh has collated some of the comments from social media users who came across the video shared by iamphylxgh_ on Instagram.

Read them below:

agyeisikapa_gh30 commented:

"Hook up, and what she is saying is no different. 🧐🥸 Ok, I hear but don't complain when your man gets options when he is dating you (cheating)."

alhassansaas commented:

"She dey date for money, and she looks like this? Let's be serious here. 😂"

abrafi_adwoalouder wrote:

"God bless her for us. The sisterhood is very proud of you."

explore_andbuywithafia commented:

"But wait ooo the girl is right."

