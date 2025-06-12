Former NPP Chairman Freddie Blay says he has no issue if the Supreme Court clears John Mahama to seek a third term

He emphasised the court's authority to interpret the constitution and urged Ghanaians to respect its decisions

Blay's remarks come amid rising public debate and speculation over Mahama’s possible 2028 comeback bid

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay has stated that he has no problem with the Supreme Court interpreting the constitution to allow former President John Mahama to seek a third term.

Speaking to Oyerepa TV, Mr Blay emphasised that the Supreme Court has the authority to interpret the constitution and that its decisions should be respected.

Former NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay weighs in on debates about President Mahama's alleged third term bid. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama & Freddie Blay/Facebook.

He noted that if the court were to allow President Mahama to run for a third term, he would not have any issues with it.

"The law is in the bosom of the judges. If it goes to the Supreme Court, which has the exclusive judicial right to interpret the Constitution, and that body decides that what it means by two terms is conservatively this or that, I don't have a problem with it," he said.

"The law court does not vote for a president. The individuals who constitute a panel and may look at a case have only one vote each. It's the people of this country who will vote," he added.

Debates about constitutional interpretation of presidential term

The former NPP National Chairman's comments come in the wake of an ongoing debate about the interpretation of the presidential term of office, amid speculations that President Mahama is aiming for a third-term bid.

This speculation has sparked intense discussion among Ghanaians on mainstream media and social media, with many eagerly waiting to see if President Mahama will run for office again in 2028.

Mr Blay said if the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) decides to field him again as their candidate in 2028, it would be within their right to do so as a political party.

Ghanaians react to Mahama's third-term debates

Ghanaians on social media have shared their views on the ongoing debates about whether or not President Mahama will seek a third-term bid in 2028.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Ali Mohammed Salim said:

"Is not John mahama who is seeking third term, we the citizens will force him."

@Kwame Nkrumah also said:

"The constitution only allows for 2 terms why 3rd term at the moment? Ghana need to follow America 🇺🇸 and UK 🇬🇧 constitutional rule. John Mahama couldn't force himself on 3rd term rule on Ghanaians.What track records in in terms of good governance is he having?"

@Suleman Abdul-qadir commented:

"It all depends on his works. For that one it will not be the constitution that will determine but we the citizens."

Joyce Bawa Mogtari dismisses claims by Afenyo-Markin that Mahama is seeking a third term. Photo credit: Joyce Bawah Mogtari & Alexander Kwabena Afenyo-Markin/Facebook

Joyce Bawa dismisses Mahama's third term bid

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Special Aide to the President, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, dismissed accusations that John Mahama was plotting a third term.

The NPP, through Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had alleged that Mahama’s judicial nominations are part of a grand third-term agenda.

However, in a Facebook post, Madam Joyce described the speculations as a figment of the opposition’s imagination.

