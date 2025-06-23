Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, in a video, visited a local eatery with his colleague and Effia Nkwanta MP, Honourable Isaac Boamah Nyarko

The Minority Leader and his colleague ate a bowl of Fufu and soup filled with eggs and meat during their lunch break

The video of Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin eating a bowl of Fufu at the local eatery triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Minority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has courted attention after a latest video of him in public surfaced on social media.

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin eats a bowl of fufu as he visits a local eatery with Effia Nkwanta MP, Isaac Boamah Nyarko. Photo source: Hon.Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin, @switchfocus

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by renowned blogger Sika Official on his official X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, June 23, 2025, the Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency was spotted at a local eatery in an undisclosed location.

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin was spotted with his colleague, Member of Parliament for the Effia Nkwanta constituency, Honourable Isaac Boamah Nyarko, as they ate a local delicacy on their lunch break.

The Minority Leader, sporting a white long-sleeved shirt and black trousers, appeared to be enjoying himself as he consumed Fufu and soup filled with eggs and meat in an earthenware bowl.

Aenyo-Markin eats Waakye with his supporters

Afenyo-Markin's sighting at the local eatery comes a few weeks after he was seen with numerous supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his constituency after the Aboakyer Festival.

Honourable Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin with his mother. Photo source: Hon.Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin

Source: Facebook

In a viral video on social media, the Minority Leader enjoyed the Waakye meal with about ten people eating from the same bowl.

Afenyo Markin, who recently clashed with Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George in parliament over Wontumi FM and Asaase Radio's closure saga, spoke in his native Fante dialect as he dined with his constituents.

The Effutu constituency MP invited his constituents after he discovered that some of his people thought he would prefer to dine alone rather than join the communal party.

The video of Afenyo-Markin eating a bowl of Fufu at a local eatery with Effia Nkwanta MP is below:

Reactions to Afenyo-Markin eating fufu at eatery

The video of Afenyo-Markin eating a bowl of fufu at a local eatery triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

HASSBRO_13 commented:

"Aah, what's this? You people need to stop this. We need to respect the privacy of our leaders, irrespective of how we think. They are our parents, and they deserve our respect. You are doing this for the public to ridicule them."

KojoPrekese said:

"We saw Nana Addo eating with peeps in their homes when they were in opposition. You will never see them do this when in power, lol 😂 Same people, same tactics. All of a sudden, we saw Bawumia campaigning with a bus. 🤣 Herh NPP."

gyidi_gh wrote:

"When they want power, then you pretend to be there with the streets. This is very funny. 😁."

Abirem MP consumes beans by roadside

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Abirem MP consumed beans and plantain with his entourage at a local eatery by the roadside.

Charles Asuako Owiredu and his entourage conversed as they enjoyed their meal privately in one of the rooms at the eatery.

The Abirem constituency MP later expressed his gratitude to the food vendor and gifted her cash before leaving the local eatery.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh