Zimbabwean-South African rapper Nadia Nakai has claimed that she was dropped in season four of Young Famous and African

The talented rapper and DJ took to TikTok to share a video and stated that the producers had chosen 'drama over realness'

Many fans were not happy about the news as they thronged to the comment section of Nadia Nakai's post to express their views

Zimbabwean-South African rapper Nadia Nakai has confirmed that she would not be making a comeback in the next season of the high-profile African reality TV series, Young Famous and African.

Nadia Nakai says she is not returning to Young Famous and African in season four after being dropped by the producers. Image Credit: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai on Young Famous and African

Nadia Nakai broke the hearts of many of her fans and lovers of the African reality TV show when she announced on TikTok that she would not be featured in season four.

In the caption of the post, the Not The Same hitmaker noted that the producers of the show asked her not to come back for the new season.

Sharing details on why she was asked not to come back, she explained that the show's producers decided to choose having drama on the show rather than someone who brought realness to the show.

"When YFA didn’t ask you to come back for the new season cos they’d rather have drama than realness. 🙄"

Reacting to the unfortunate news on TikTok, she used a viral sound. The lady behind the viral TikTok sound said 'That was rude', and those were the same words Nadia said while making strange faces.

Reactions to Nadia being dropped by YFA

Many fans were saddened by the news and took to the comment section to express their disappointment in the producers of Young Famous and African not casting Nadia in season four of the show.

Others empathised with her and noted that there would not be a reason to watch the upcoming series since their favourite cast member would not be in it.

The reactions of Young Famous and African fans to Nadia's video are below:

Sarah said:

"Not them removing the only person who put ‘young’ in young famous and African."

lihlithemba bomi said:

"I guess we no longer have any business to watch YFA."

🌸ndzalo🌸 said:

"Ask Fantana a to invite u to everything."

Anna Kelvins said:

"Eishh do they know that some of us were only watching it because of you??"

Palesa The Photographer said:

"Haibo??? Who is gonna call out nonsense 😭."

Zwo said:

"Anni is going through a lot. They probably don't want someone to finish her off."

Majobaby🥰🇿🇦 said:

"Sorry!!? So basically there’s no reason to watch it anymore✋🏿😔."

Its_Sadie🌷said:

"We need a new cast. cyan boujee, lasizwe, Nigerian young influencers too. the old cast can wrap it up."

Nadia Nakai is no longer a member of the Young Famous and African cast as of season four. Image Credit: @zarathebosslady and luismunana

Source: Instagram

Young Famous and African stars back colleague

YEN.com.gh also reported that several cast members of Young, Famous & African publicly showed their support for Nigerian actress Annie Idibia amid her divorce drama with music icon 2Baba.

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib, along with Namibian actor Luis Munana and others, showed solidarity for her. Fans have praised the cast for putting aside past on-screen tension.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh